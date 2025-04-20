Magic vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Playoffs Game 1
Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics begin their title defense on Sunday against the Orlando Magic, who earned the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference by beating the Atlanta Hawks in the league’s play-in tournament.
Boston is set as a massive 14-point favorite in this matchup, but the meetings between these teams have featured a bunch of stars on both sides sitting out. Orlando actually won two of the three regular-season meetings, but the last one in April came with Boston sitting its top six rotation players.
The C’s will have Jaylen Brown in action in Game 1 despite a knee injury, but the Magic remain without star guard Jalen Suggs for the rest of the campaign. An elite defensive team, Orlando is going to have a hard time slowing down this potent Boston offense that shoots the most 3s per game in the NBA.
Let’s break down the odds, players to bet on in the prop market, and my prediction for Sunday’s contest.
Magic vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Magic +14 (-110)
- Celtics -14 (-110)
Moneyline
- Magic: +650
- Celtics: -1000
Total
- 205.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Magic vs. Celtics How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, April 20
- Time: 3:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: TD Garden
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Magic record: 41-41
- Celtics record: 61-21
Magic vs. Celtics Injury Reports
Magic Injury Report
- Jalen Suggs – out
- Moritz Wagner – out
Celtics Injury Report
- None to report
Magic vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bets
Orlando Magic Best NBA Prop Bet
- Cole Anthony OVER 7.5 Points (+105)
Cole Anthony put together a massive game on Tuesday against Atlanta, dropping 26 points on 10-of-17 shooting in 20 minutes.
Back to a bench role, Anthony is one of the few players on this Magic roster who can create his own offense, and he’ll be needed if the Magic want to compete in this series. With all the injuries, Anthony had 10, 23, and 18 points in his three games against Boston this season.
Overall, the former first-round pick averaged 9.4 points on 8.1 shots per game in the regular season. He’s a volatile pick since he doesn’t play a ton of minutes, but Orlando needs Anthony’s offense when Franz Wagner or Paolo Banchero goes to the bench.
This line is low enough – and at a favorable price – for me to back him in Game 1.
Boston Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jayson Tatum OVER 2.5 3-Pointers (-160)
No team in the NBA takes or makes more 3-pointers than the Boston Celtics, and Jayson Tatum is the head of the snake when it comes to the offensive attack.
Tatum finished the regular season averaging 3.5 made shots from beyond the arc on 10.1 attempts per game (34.3 percent), and he did have a four 3-pointer game against this Magic team.
Even though Orlando is an elite defense, Tatum and the C’s are going to get their shots up from deep. For a player who is taking over 10 3-pointers per game, it’s hard to fade Tatum at this discounted line. If Jaylen Brown is limited due to his knee issue, Tatum could see even more touches than usual for Boston.
Magic vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick
The Magic may be able to match up – in theory – on the defensive end with this Boston team, but offensively is a whole different story.
Boston simply has too much offense for the Magic to keep up. The C’s finished the regular season No. 2 in offensive rating, No. 2 in net rating, and No. 6 in defensive rating.
They not only make a ton of 3-pointers, but they are efficient while doing it, ranking 10th in 3-point percentage and fifth in effective field goal percentage.
On the Magic side, they rank 27th in offensive rating, 29th in effective field goal percentage, and dead last in 3s made and attempted per game. That likely means that Orlando needs an extremely hot shooting night–or an extremely cold shooting night from Boston–to keep pace when these teams are healthy.
After the All-Star break, Boston kicked things into another gear, ranking behind only the Oklahoma City Thunder in net rating while winning 22 of its 27 games.
The Magic were also one of the worst teams against the spread when set as road underdogs in the regular season, going just 9-12.
I can’t get behind this offensively-challenged Orlando team against one of the most potent attacks in the league.
Pick: Celtics -14 (-110 at DraftKings)
