Magic vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Playoffs Game 2
The Orlando Magic led the Boston Celtics at the half in Game 1 of their playoffs series, but they were outclassed in the second half and ended up losing by 17 points.
There could be some concerns for Boston entering Game 2, though. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Jayson Tatum has a bone bruise in his wrist, and his status is up in the air for Wednesday. He's officially listed as doubtful on the team's injury report.
Tatum is not known to sit out games, but it’s worth noting that he struggled shooting the ball in Game 1 (8-for-22 from the field, 1-for-8 from 3) despite Boston pulling out a double-digit win.
The C’s are still favored in Game 2, but this line will be worth monitoring in case Tatum is upgraded to questionable or downgraded to out early in the day.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this Eastern Conference playoff matchup.
Magic vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Magic +10.5 (-110)
- Celtics -10.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Magic: +400
- Celtics: -535
Total
- 199 (Over -108/Under -112)
Magic vs. Celtics How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, April 23
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: TD Garden
- How to Watch (TV): TNT
- Series: Celtics lead 1-0
Magic vs. Celtics Injury Reports
Magic Injury Report
- Jalen Suggs – out
- Moritz Wagner – out
Celtics Injury Report
- Jayson Tatum -- doubtful
Magic vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bets
Orlando Magic Best NBA Prop Bet
- Paolo Banchero OVER 26.5 Points (-110)
Magic forward Paolo Banchero was magnificent in Game 1 against Boston, scoring 36 points while shooting 14-for-27 from the field and 4-for-7 from beyond the arc. Even though he had 36 points, the rest of the Magic had just 50 points combined – and 23 of those came from Franz Wagner.
Banchero is going to be relied on heavily once again on Wednesday, and it’s worth noting that during Orlando’s playoff run last season, he averaged over 21 shot attempts per game.
He may hit that number or higher again this postseason, as he appears to be the only effective offensive player this No. 27 Orlando offense has against Boston.
Banchero also dominated against any defender not named Jrue Holiday, so I wouldn’t be shocked to see Orlando run a ton of pick-and-rolls to get the All-Star forward in the right matchups in this game.
Paolo is the only player I’d trust on the offensive end for Orlando when it comes to player props.
Boston Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet
- Derrick White OVER 13.5 Points (-125)
Celtics guard Derrick White went off in Game 1, shooting 10-for-18 from the field and 7-for-12 from beyond the arc.
Yet, his points prop is once again set well below his season average on Wednesday. White finished the regular season averaging 16.4 points per game while shooting a solid 38.4 percent from beyond the arc.
He also scored 14 or more points in seven of his final 10 games of the regular season. With Jayson Tatum struggling with his shot in Game 1, and Jaylen Brown coming off a knee injury that cost him the end of the regular season, White is worth a look as a secondary option that should get double-digit shot attempts in Game 2.
Magic vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick
The big concern for Orlando in this series was always the team’s offense, and that was evident in Game 1, as Orlando scored just 86 points despite Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner combining for 59.
The Magic finished the regular season 27th in offensive rating and dead last in effective field goal percentage, but Sunday’s matchup was a sign that outside of Banchero they don’t have much in terms of efficient scoring options.
The same issue cost Orlando in the playoffs last season, and this Celtics defense – top 10 in the NBA – isn’t going to be easy to beat. Plus, these teams played at the slowest pace (87) of any teams in the playoffs in Game 1.
If this Game 2 matchup turns into another half-court slog, Orlando simply doesn’t score efficiently enough – or hit enough 3s – for me to trust it to clear this total.
Pick: Orlando Magic Team Total UNDER 92.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
