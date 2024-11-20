Magic vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Wednesday, Nov. 20
The Orlando Magic are red hot, winning six straight games heading into Wednesday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers.
The Clippers are down Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell, but they pulled off an upset win over the Golden State Warriors on Monday night. Now, James Harden and company find themselves as home dogs again on Wednesday.
Can the Magic and Franz Wagner extend their winning streak?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch and my best bet on Wednesday night.
Magic vs. Clippers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Magic -3.5 (-108)
- Clippers +3.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Magic: -162
- Clippers: +136
Total
- 206 (Over -108/Under -112)
Magic vs. Clippers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, No. 20
- Time: 10:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Intuit Dome
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports
- Magic record: 9-6
- Clippers record: 8-7
Magic vs. Clippers Injury Reports
Magic Injury Report
- Paolo Banchero – out
- Trevelin Queen – out
- Mac McClung – out
- Wendell Carter Jr. – questionable
Clippers Injury Report
- Kawhi Leonard – out
- Norman Powell – out
- PJ Tucker – out
- Cam Christie – out
- Trentyn Flowers – out
Magic vs. Clippers Key Players to Watch
Orlando Magic
Franz Wagner: Over this six-game winning streak, Wagner is on fire, averaging 29.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game, leading to him winning an Eastern Conference Player of the Week award. Can he keep things going against a Clippers team that is full of plus defenders on the wing?
Los Angeles Clippers
James Harden: Harden only had 12 points in the win over Golden State, but he dished out 16 assists. On the season, the veteran guard is averaging 20.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game, but he’s shooting just 37.2 percent from the field.
Magic vs. Clippers Prediction and Pick
Orlando is in a prime spot to pick up a seventh straight win with Los Angeles down one of its best scorers in Powell in this game.
Orlando ranks No. 2 in the NBA in defensive rating, and while the Clippers are over .500, they’re just 15th in the league in net rating.
Harden’s lack of efficiency is a major concern in this matchup, especially since the Magic have held opponents to just 44.6 percent shooting from the field – top five in the NBA – this season.
I’ll roll with Orlando to pick up a road win on Wednesday.
Pick: Magic Moneyline (-162)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.