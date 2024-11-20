SI

Magic vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Wednesday, Nov. 20

Betting odds, pick and prediction for the Orlando Magic-Los Angeles Clippers matchup on Wednesday.

Peter Dewey

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner will lead the Magic to a seventh straight win.
Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner will lead the Magic to a seventh straight win. / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

The Orlando Magic are red hot, winning six straight games heading into Wednesday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Clippers are down Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell, but they pulled off an upset win over the Golden State Warriors on Monday night. Now, James Harden and company find themselves as home dogs again on Wednesday.

Can the Magic and Franz Wagner extend their winning streak?

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch and my best bet on Wednesday night. 

Magic vs. Clippers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Spread

  • Magic -3.5 (-108)
  • Clippers +3.5 (-112)

Moneyline

  • Magic: -162
  • Clippers: +136

Total

  • 206 (Over -108/Under -112)

Magic vs. Clippers How to Watch

  • Date: Wednesday, No. 20
  • Time: 10:30 p.m. EST
  • Venue: Intuit Dome
  • How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports
  • Magic record: 9-6
  • Clippers record: 8-7

Magic vs. Clippers Injury Reports

Magic Injury Report

  • Paolo Banchero – out
  • Trevelin Queen – out
  • Mac McClung – out
  • Wendell Carter Jr. – questionable

Clippers Injury Report

  • Kawhi Leonard – out
  • Norman Powell – out
  • PJ Tucker – out
  • Cam Christie – out
  • Trentyn Flowers – out

Magic vs. Clippers Key Players to Watch

Orlando Magic

Franz Wagner: Over this six-game winning streak, Wagner is on fire, averaging 29.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game, leading to him winning an Eastern Conference Player of the Week award. Can he keep things going against a Clippers team that is full of plus defenders on the wing?

Los Angeles Clippers

James Harden: Harden only had 12 points in the win over Golden State, but he dished out 16 assists. On the season, the veteran guard is averaging 20.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game, but he’s shooting just 37.2 percent from the field. 

Magic vs. Clippers Prediction and Pick

Orlando is in a prime spot to pick up a seventh straight win with Los Angeles down one of its best scorers in Powell in this game.

Orlando ranks No. 2 in the NBA in defensive rating, and while the Clippers are over .500, they’re just 15th in the league in net rating.

Harden’s lack of efficiency is a major concern in this matchup, especially since the Magic have held opponents to just 44.6 percent shooting from the field – top five in the NBA – this season.

I’ll roll with Orlando to pick up a road win on Wednesday. 

Pick: Magic Moneyline (-162)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on  BetStamp here.

Published
Peter Dewey
PETER DEWEY

Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.

Home/Betting