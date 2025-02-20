Magic vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Feb. 20
For the second time this month, the Atlanta Hawks take on the Orlando Magic in what could be a play-in tournament matchup later in the season.
While both teams would love to jump into the No. 6 seed in the East and avoid the play-in, Orlando is 2.5 games out of the No. 6 spot while Atlanta is three games out entering Thursday’s contest.
Oddsmakers have set this game with a close spread, although the Magic are favored on the road. Atlanta made some moves to alter its roster at the deadline, but it has still hung around in the play-in picture and it nearly upset the New York Knicks in an overtime thriller before the break.
Here’s a full breakdown of this matchup, including the latest odds, player props, and my prediction for Thursday night.
Magic vs. Hawks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Magic -1.5 (-110)
- Hawks +1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Magic: -122
- Hawks: +102
Total
- 221.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Magic vs. Hawks How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 20
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Southeast
- Magic record: 27-29
- Hawks record: 26-29
Magic vs. Hawks Injury Reports
Magic Injury Report
- Mac McClung – out
- Ethan Thompson – out
- Jalen Suggs – out
- Moritz Wagner – out
Hawks Injury Report
- Trae Young – probable
- Kobe Bufkin – out
- Jalen Johnson – out
- Vit Krejci – out
- Larry Nance Jr. – out
Magic vs. Hawks Best NBA Prop Bets
Orlando Magic Best NBA Prop Bet
- Franz Wagner OVER 5.5 Rebounds (-145)
Orlando star Franz Wagner is averaging 5.6 rebounds per game this season, but he closed the All-Star break with three games over this total.
Now, the Magic forward has a great matchup against an Atlanta Hawks team that is 20th in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game and plays at one of the fastest paces in the league. That bodes well for both teams on the glass since there should be a few extra possessions. Wagner had seven boards in his meeting with the Hawks earlier this month.
Atlanta Hawks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Zaccharie Risacher OVER 11.5 Points (-105)
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Risacher has quietly had a solid season for the Atlanta Hawks, averaging 11.3 points, 3.3 rebounds an,d 1.2 assists per game while shooting 43.3 percent from the field and 31.7 percent from 3.
The reason I like Risacher and his scoring prop in this game is because of what the Hawks did at the deadline. They traded away two of his biggest competitors for minutes and touches – De’Andre Hunter and Bogdan Bogdanovic – and they appear to be content with building for the future even though they don’t have their first-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
That bodes well for Risacher’s role going forward, and he has already started 46 of the 48 games that he’s played in this season. On top of that, the No. 1 overall pick is averaging 14.5 points on 59.0 percent shooting from the field and 46.2 percent shooting from 3 in the four games since the trade deadline, clearing 11.5 points in three of those contests.
Magic vs. Hawks Prediction and Pick
It’s hard not to like the Hawks in this matchup, as they’ve gone 14-9 against the spread as home underdogs while the Magic are just 5-8 against the spread as a road favorite.
This matchup also could be a nightmare scenario for an Orlando team that is 29th in the NBA in offensive rating.
The Hawks (No. 2 in pace) love to push the tempo, and if they are hot (like they were against the Knicks before the All-Star break), they could score a ton of points. Orlando simply isn’t equipped to handle that.
The Magic would much rather slow things down and win on the defensive end in the half-court. Atlanta already beat a relatively healthy Orlando squad by six back on Feb. 10, and I think it’s live to pull off an upset in this game.
The Magic started off the season strong, but they are just 28th in the NBA in net rating over their last 15 games. I can’t lay points with them on the road against a play-in caliber squad like Atlanta.
Pick: Hawks +1.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.