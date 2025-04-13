Magic vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, April 13
The Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks are locked into a play-in tournament matchup on Tuesday night, but first they’ll play in their final game of the regular season on Sunday.
Orlando has already locked up the No. 7 seed, so Atlanta can’t move up with a win – making this game rather meaningless for the standings.
As a result, Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Trae Young, Dyson Daniels and several other players are listed as questionable on Sunday afternoon.
Here’s a breakdown of how to bet on this matchup, including the latest odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction.
Magic vs. Hawks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Magic -1 (-105)
- Hawks +1 (-115)
Moneyline
- Magic: -110
- Hawks: -110
Total
- 219.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Magic vs. Hawks How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, April 13
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), NBA League Pass
- Magic record: 41-40
- Hawks record: 39-42
Magic vs. Hawks Injury Reports
Magic Injury Report
- Paolo Banchero – questionable
- Franz Wagner – questionable
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – questionable
- Cory Joseph – questionable
- Wendell Carter Jr. – questionable
- Jalen Suggs – out
- Moritz Wagner – out
- Ethan Thompson – out
- Mac McClung – out
Hawks Injury Report
- Kobe Bufkin – out
- Clint Capela – out
- Dyson Daniels – questionable
- Trae Young – questionable
- Jalen Johnson – out
- Larry Nance Jr. – out
- Caris LeVert – questionable
- Onyeka Okongwu – questionable
- Georges Niang – questionable
Magic vs. Hawks Best NBA Prop Bets
Note: With so many star players up in the air, there aren’t any props up for this matchup. Here are some players to watch.
Orlando Magic Best NBA Prop Bet
- Cole Anthony
With Orlando potentially sitting its top two scorers, guard Cole Anthony could be in line for a much bigger role on Sunday. This season, the former first-round pick is averaging 9.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He has been starting a lot with Jalen Suggs out of the lineup.
Atlanta Hawks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Zaccharie Risacher
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Risacher is a lock to be on an All-Rookie team this season. He’s coming off a 38-point game (a career-high) not that long ago against the Brooklyn Nets on April 10.
If Young sits, Risacher could have another big scoring game this afternoon.
Magic vs. Hawks Prediction and Pick
So far this season, the Hawks and Magic have combined for 218, 222 and 231 points in their three meetings, but this may end up being a lower-scoring matchup.
Orlando is one of the best defensive teams in the NBA, and it could end up sitting both of its top two scorers (Banchero and Wagner) to rest them ahead of Tuesday’s action. On the Hawks side, Young and Daniels sitting would significantly limit the team’s offense.
The Hawks are just 27th in the league in opponent points per game, but Orlando has one of the worst offenses in the NBA, ranking 27th in offensive rating. If Banchero and Wagner sit, that’s only going to plummet.
I’ll take the UNDER in a game that won’t change anything in the standings for either team on Sunday.
Pick: UNDER 219.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
