Magic vs. Heat Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Jan. 27
All eyes shift to Miami on Monday night as the Miami Heat decide whether or not Jimmy Butler will be back in action after he served a two-game suspension last week for missing a team flight.
Butler has been suspended for nine games already this season and has asked for a trade as the Heat look to navigate what has been a tough start to the 2024-25 campaign.
Miami is currently the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference, half a game back of its opponent on Monday – the Orlando Magic.
Orlando’s offense has been a disaster this season, but it finally has Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner both healthy – a sign that it could make a push up the Eastern Conference standings.
Oddsmakers still have the Magic set as major favorites to make the playoffs (-2000) even though they’re in the play-in tournament picture at this point in the campaign.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds for this divisional matchup – including my best bet – on Monday.
Magic vs. Heat Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Magic -1 (-105)
- Heat +1 (-115)
Moneyline
- Magic: -110
- Heat: -110
Total
- 207.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Magic vs. Heat How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Jan. 27
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kaseya Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports Florida
- Magic record: 24-23
- Heat record: 22-22
Magic vs. Heat Injury Reports
Magic Injury Report
- Goga Bitadze – questionable
- Gary Harris – out
- Mac McClung – out
- Jalen Suggs – questionable
- Moritz Wagner – out
Heat Injury Report
- Tyler Herro – available
- Keshad Johnson – available
- Dru Smith – out
- Josh Richardson – out
- Isaiah Stevens – out
Magic vs. Heat Best NBA Prop Bets
Orlando Magic Best Prop Bet
- Franz Wagner OVER 20.5 Points (-125)
In two games back from an oblique injury, Franz Wagner has 20 points (in 24:27) and 32 points (in 30:10) for Orlando.
The former lottery pick is having a career season, averaging 24.5 points per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from 3-point range. Since returning Wagner has had some massive usage, taking 19 and 22 shots for an Orlando offense that has needed a boost in the 2024-25 season.
I love getting him at this discounted number on Monday night.
Miami Heat Best Prop Bet
- Bam Adebayo OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-110)
Over his last five games, Bam Adebayo has at least 10 rebounds in all of them, pushing his season average to 10.0 boards per game.
While the Orlando Magic are one of the best rebounding teams in the NBA, Adebayo has seen his numbers increase with Kel’el Ware in the starting lineup, allowing Bam to play against more power forwards than he usually does.
Bam has 10 or more boards in nine of his last 15 games, averaging 10.0 boards on 16.4 rebounding chances per game.
Magic vs. Heat Prediction and Pick
The drama of the Jimmy Butler saga continues in this game, and I think that favors Orlando in a pick’em situation.
The Magic are 1-1 since Franz Wagner returned to the lineup, losing to the Portland Trail Blazers (in a game where Paolo Banchero made just one shot) before beating the Detroit Pistons.
Orlando’s Achilles heel has been its offense, but the return of Wagner should improve that as the season progresses. Meanwhile, Miami is just 17th in the NBA in net rating over its last 10 games, and it hasn’t been able to string together a strong stretch with Butler in and out of the lineup.
I’m not entirely sure how Erik Spoelstra is going to handle his rotation in this matchup, but if this game turns into a defensive slog – it favors an Orlando team that has allowed the second-fewest points per game in the NBA.
I’ll back Orlando to pick up a win in this divisional matchup.
Pick: Magic Moneyline (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.