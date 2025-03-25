Magic vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 25
Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic are eying the season sweep of the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night.
Fresh off of a double-digit win against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, the Magic find themselves as road favorites against a Charlotte team that has won just 18 games all season.
However, four of those 18 wins have come in Charlotte’s last 10 games, including a massive upset win over the New York Knicks.
Orlando still has three double-digit wins against the Hornets this season, and it’s firmly in the mix for the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference. A likely play-in team regardless, the Magic would love to beat a tanking team to improve their chances of getting two games in the play-in tournament to make the final playoff field.
Here’s a quick breakdown of this divisional battle, including the latest odds, players to watch in the prop market and my game prediction.
Magic vs. Hornets Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Magic -5 (-110)
- Hornets +5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Magic: -205
- Hornets: +170
Total
- 213.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Magic vs. Hornets How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 25
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Spectrum Center
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), NBA League Pass
- Magic record: 34-38
- Hornets record: 18-53
Magic vs. Hornets Injury Reports
Magic Injury Report
- Cole Anthony – doubtful
- Trevelin Queen – questionable
- Ethan Thompson – out
- Jalen Suggs – out
- Moritz Wagner – out
Hornets Injury Report
- Damion Baugh – out
- Tre Mann – out
- Brandon Miller – out
- Grant Williams – out
- Josh Okogie – questionable
Magic vs. Hornets Best NBA Prop Bets
Orlando Magic Best NBA Prop Bet
- Paolo Banchero OVER 27.5 Points (-120)
Banchero has been on fire as of late, scoring 30 or more points in five of his last six games. In fact, he’s averaging 30.0 points per game while shooting 49.8 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from 3 this month.
He should have a big game against a Charlotte team that is 26th in the NBA in defensive rating over its last 10 games.
Charlotte Hornets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Mark Williams OVER 13.5 Points (-110)
Mark Williams has 14 or more points in six of his last seven games, although he has not played in a single game against Orlando this season.
The former first-round pick should see a pretty steady dose of touches on Tuesday, and this prop is set considerably below his season average of 15.4 points per night. He’s worth a shot in this market.
Magic vs. Hornets Prediction and Pick
I’m going against a pretty big trend in this matchup, as the Hornets are 19-12-1 against the spread as home underdogs this season.
However, the Magic are coming off a massive win over the Lakers on Monday and are 3-0 against Charlotte this season, winning all of those matchups by double digits.
Charlotte also is just 28th in the NBA in net rating over its last 10 games despite the fact that it has won four of them. It should look better with LaMelo Ball and Mark Williams both expected to play in this game, but the Magic are 11th in net rating over their last 10 games thanks to an improved offensive stretch.
Orlando is in the bottom five in the NBA in offensive rating this season, but it is 16th over this 10-game stretch, enough to push it into the top half of the NBA in net rating.
With Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero both expected to play in this game, I love taking the Magic to cover a short spread against a team they have dominated this season.
Pick: Magic -5 (-110 at DraftKings)
