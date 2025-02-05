Magic vs. Kings Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 5
The Sacramento Kings are in a bit of a new era after they traded away All-Star guard De’Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday.
Now, the Kings are welcoming Zach LaVine (not listed on the injury report for this matchup) into their core around Domantas Sabonis and DeMar DeRozan.
This is a good matchup for the Kings, as the Orlando Magic have one of the worst offenses in the NBA and were held under 100 points again on Monday in a loss to the Golden State Warriors.
Orlando is now just the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference and has lost nine of its last 10 games to fall to three games under .500.
Can betters trust Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero to turn things around tonight?
Here’s a breakdown of the latest odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Wednesday’s contest.
Magic vs. Kings Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Magic +5.5 (-108)
- Kings -5.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Magic: +180
- Kings: -218
Total
- 218.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Magic vs. Kings How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 5
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Florida, NBC Sports California
- Magic record: 24-27
- Kings record: 25-24
Magic vs. Kings Injury Reports
Magic Injury Report
- Jalen Suggs – doubtful
- Mac McClung – out
- Moritz Wagner – out
Kings Injury Report
- Colby Jones – out
- Isaiah Crawford – out
Magic vs. Kings Best NBA Prop Bets
Orlando Magic Best NBA Prop Bet
- Paolo Banchero UNDER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-105)
So far this season, Paolo Banchero is shooting just 28.7 percent from beyond the arc, and he’s missed each of his last 16 attempts over the course of three games. In fact, Banchero only has multiple made 3s in four of 12 games since he returned from an oblique injury.
Even though the Kings allow the most 3s per game in the NBA, I’m not sold on Banchero taking advantage given his poor 3-point shooting percentage for this season – and his entire career.
Sacramento Kings Best NBA Prop Bet
- Malik Monk OVER 6.5 Assists (-105)
This may not be a great matchup – Orlando is allowing the fewest opponent assists per game – but Monk is now the de-facto point guard for this Sacramento team and is already averaging nearly six assists per game (5.9) despite playing alongside De’Aaron Fox for most of the season.
In his last 15 games (since Jan. 1), Monk is averaging 7.6 assists per game, clearing this total in 10 different matchups.
Even after picking up just five assists in his last game, I’m buying Monk in this market tonight.
Magic vs. Kings Prediction and Pick
If you’re betting on an Orlando Magic game right now, the UNDER is the play just about every night.
The Magic have not combined for more than 218.5 points – tonight’s total – since their overtime game on Jan. 27 against Miami, and they’ve gone UNDER this number in 19 of their last 21 games (!!) dating all the way back to Dec. 21.
Over their last 10, the Magic are dead last in the NBA in effective field goal percentage and offensive rating.
Now, Sacramento is an uptempo team that can score with the best of them, but the Kings are also a middle of the pack team shooting the ball (14th in effective field goal percentage).
With LaVine making his Kings debut, I wouldn’t be shocked if there are some growing pains on the offensive end. Plus, Orlando is the No. 2 scoring defense in the league.
The UNDER is the play until further notice because of how bad this Orlando offense has been.
Pick: UNDER 218.5 (-110 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
