Magic vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Nov. 12
The New York Knicks continue their massive homestand on Wednesday night against the Orlando Magic, who are coming off a thrilling win on Monday.
Desmond Bane knocked down a game-winning 3-pointer to beat the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday to get the Magic to 5-6 in the 2025-26 season. Now, they’re underdogs on the road against a Knicks team playing the second night of a back-to-back.
The Knicks won against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, and they’re off to an impressive 7-0 start at home. New York has also covered the spread in all of those home games, posting an average scoring margin of +17.0 points per game.
So, can Jalen Brunson and company knock off a potential Eastern Conference contender on Wednesday?
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this Eastern Conference battle.
Magic vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Magic +4.5 (-110)
- Knicks -4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Magic: +160
- Knicks: -192
Total
- 227.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Magic vs. Knicks How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Nov. 12
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Magic record: 5-6
- Knicks record: 7-3
Magic vs. Knicks Injury Reports
Magic Injury Report
- Jamal Cain – out
- Moritz Wagner – out
- Colin Castleton – out
Knicks Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Magic vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bets
Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Karl-Anthony Towns OVER 10.5 Rebounds (-139)
If oddsmakers want to keep offering Towns to grab 11 or more boards, I’m going to keep taking it.
The All-NBA big man is averaging 12.7 rebounds per game this season, and he’s picked up at least 11 rebounds in eight of his 10 matchups this season. Towns has not finished a game with less than 10 boards, giving him a crazy floor when it comes to this prop.
Orlando does rank ninth in the league in rebounding percentage, but it’s also in the bottom half of the league in offensive rating, so there should be a bunch of misses for Towns to clean up. The Knicks star has averaged over 12 boards per game in both of his seasons with the team.
Magic vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Knicks are a must bet at home:
There isn’t a better team at home this season than the New York Knicks, who knocked off the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night and are now 7-0 at home with an average scoring margin of +17.0 points per game in those matchups.
Oh, and the Knicks are 7-0 against the spread at Madison Square Garden as well.
On Wednesday, the Knicks face the Orlando Magic, who are just 5-6 this season and needed a Desmond Bane buzzer beater to knock off the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday. Orlando ranks 20th in the league in net rating and 19th in offensive rating while the Knicks clock in at No. 4 in net rating and No. 3 in offensive rating this season.
Jalen Brunson and company have scored 133 points or more in three games in a row, and the offense is clicking under new head coach Mike Brown. That’s a scary sign for an Orlando team that has been offensively challenged in recent seasons and is just 2-3 against the spread on the road.
Even on a back-to-back, I like the Knicks in this matchup, as they sat Mitchell Robinson on Tuesday, a sign that they may have their team at full strength in this Eastern Conference clash.
Pick: Knicks -4.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
