Magic vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, April 11
The Indiana Pacers still have a chance to catch the New York Knicks for the No. 3 spot in the Eastern Conference. With just two games left in the regular season, the Pacers sit only one game back from the Knicks after winning six straight games.
With a game against the first-place Cavaliers to close out the year on Sunday, a win tonight against the Magic is going to be pivotal. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Eastern Conference showdown.
Magic vs. Pacers Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Magic +8.5 (-108)
- Pacers -8.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Magic +300
- Pacers -380
Total
- 213.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Magic vs. Pacers How to Watch
- Date: Friday, April 11
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gainbrdige Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): FDSIN and FDSFL
- Magic record: 40-40
- Pacers record: 49-31
Magic vs. Pacers Injury Reports
Magic Injury Report
- Franz Wagner, SF - Out
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SG - Out
- Wendell Carter Jr., C - Out
- Paolo Banchero, PF - Out
- Jalen Suggs, SF - Out For Season
Pacers Injury Report
- Ben Sheppard, G - Game Time Decision
- Isaiah Jackson, SF - Out For Season
Magic vs. Pacers Best Prop Bet
- Tyrese Haliburton UNDER 9.5 Assists (+100) via DraftKings
The Orlando Magic are allowing the fewest assists per game this season, allowing teams to record just 22.7 of them per game. That number has dropped even further to 20.3 over their last three contests. Tyrese Haliburton is a machine when it comes to dishing the rock, but we're going to fade him in that aspect tonight. He has averaged just 8.3 assists in his three prior games against the Magic.
Magic vs. Pacers Prediction and Pick
It's hard to look past the laundry list of injuries the Magic are dealing with ahead of this game. Not only that, but they now have to face a red-hot Pacers team that is in desperate need of a win tonight if they want any hope of surpassing the Knicks in the Eastern Conference standings.
While Orlando has been a strong team on the defensive side of the court, the Magic are second last in the NBA in shooting, sporting an effective field goal percentage of 50.8%. They can rely on their defense to beat lower-tier teams, but that's not going to work against a Pacers team that's top five in shooting in the 2024-25 campaign.
I'll lay the points with Indiana.
Pick: Packers -8.5 (-112) via DraftKings
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!