Magic vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Wednesday, Nov. 6
The Orlando Magic are in trouble.
With Paolo Banchero sidelined for the foreseeable future with a torn oblique, Orlando was hoping to stay afloat in the playoff race in the Eastern Conference.
So, far, the results have been awful.
The Magic have lost by 11 to the Cleveland Cavaliers, 23 to the Dallas Mavericks and 16 to the Oklahoma City Thunder in three games without Banchero, falling to 4-11 all time when the former No. 1 overall pick sits.
Now, the Magic are set as seven-point underdogs on the road against the Indiana Pacers, who are coming off a huge road win over the Mavericks on Monday.
Can Orlando get back on track, or will we see another double-digit loss?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, key players to watch, and my best bet for this matchup on Wednesday.
Magic vs. Pacers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Magic +7 (-112)
- Pacers -7 (-108)
Moneyline
- Magic: +215
- Pacers: -265
Total
- 223.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Magic vs. Pacers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Nov. 6
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Indiana
- Magic record: 3-5
- Pacers record: 3-4
Magic vs. Pacers Injury Reports
Magic Injury Report
- Paolo Banchero – out
- Trevelin Queen – out
- Mac McClung – out
- Wendell Carter Jr. – out
Pacers Injury Report
- Isaiah Jackson – out
- Andrew Nembhard – questionable
- Aaron Nesmith – out
- James Wiseman – out
- Tristen Newton – out
Magic vs. Pacers Key Players to Watch
Orlando Magic
Jalen Suggs: In the three games without Banchero, Suggs has been asked to take on an expanded offensive role, scoring 28, 10, and 19 points. He’s attempted at least 13 shots in every game, shooting just 3-for-16 from beyond the arc. Suggs needs to be more efficient – especially from deep – the Pacers are going to survive without Banchero.
Indiana Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton: It’s been a slow start to the season for Tyrese Haliburton shooting the ball, but he came up big against Dallas – especially down the stretch – knocking down a few key buckets. Hali finished that game with 25 points (10-of-16 shooting), four boards, and 12 dimes on Monday.
Magic vs. Pacers Prediction and Pick
I don’t know how anyone could justify a bet on the Magic right now given how bad they’ve looked without Banchero.
Orlando has failed to reach 90 points in two of the three games since he went down, and it now ranks 29th in the league in offensive rating and 27th in effective field goal percentage.
Now, Indiana is 26th in the NBA in defensive rating – so this is an easier matchup – but the Pacers also have a high-powered offense that was No. 2 in the NBA last season. Plus, the Pacers are ninth in pace this season, so they’d love to get in a track meet – something that the Magic simply don’t have the scoring to compete with.
Despite a slow start, the Pacers are still 4-3 against the spread on the season while Orlando is just 2-6.
I’ll gladly lay the points with the Pacers on Wednesday.
Pick: Pacers -7 (-108)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
