Magic vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, March 13
Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans pulled off a huge upset of the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, and they’re looking to carry that momentum into Thursday’s matchup with the Orlando Magic.
Orlando has taken a major step back from last season when it earned the No. 5 seed in the East. The Magic are currently six games under .500 and hold a play-in tournament spot in the Eastern Conference.
With Jalen Suggs out for the year, the Magic may not have a playoff run in them in Paolo Banchero’s third season.
The Pelicans are way out of the playoff race in the West, but they’ve played spoiler as of late, winning five of their last 10 games.
Can they cover the spread at home tonight?
Here’s a look at the latest odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this Magic-Pelicans matchup.
Magic vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Magic -1 (-115)
- Pelicans +1 (-105)
Moneyline
- Magic: -120
- Pelicans: +100
Total
- 213.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Magic vs. Pelicans How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 13
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), NBA League Pass
- Magic record: 30-36
- Pelicans record: 18-48
Magic vs. Pelicans Injury Reports
Magic Injury Report
- Mac McClung – out
- Ethan Thompson – out
- Jalen Suggs – out
- Moritz Wagner – out
Pelicans Injury Report
- Brandon Boston – out
- Keion Brooks Jr. – out
- Dejounte Murray – out
- Herb Jones – out
- Yves Missi – questionable
- Kelly Olynyk – out
- Lester Quinones – out
Magic vs. Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bets
These prop picks were written before odds were released for Thursday’s game. They are suggestions based on past player performance.
Orlando Magic Best NBA Prop Bet
- Franz Wagner OVER Assists
The scoring numbers have been there for Wagner in his last few games, but he’s put up at least five dimes in three straight games.
Now, the former lottery pick gets to take on a Pelicans team that is allowing the third-most assists per game in the NBA. Wagner enters this contest averaging a solid 4.7 dimes per night.
New Orleans Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bet
- Zion Williamson UNDER Points
Call me crazy, but this number is likely going to be around 24.5, and Williamson has failed to clear that in four of his last five games.
Most of Zion’s work is done in the paint, but Orlando’s defense is No. 2 in the NBA in opponent points in the paint per game. I think the Magic keep Zion in check on Thursday.
Magic vs. Pelicans Prediction and Pick
After upsetting the Clippers, the Pelicans are now 12-10-1 against the spread as home dogs, and they’re taking on an Orlando team that is just 6-8 against the spread as a road favorite.
Now, the Pels are dead last in the NBA in defensive rating this season, making them extremely tough to bet on, but can we trust Orlando to take advantage?
The Magic are a bottom five team in offensive rating and effective field goal percentage this season, and they’ve posted some low-scoring games – and bad losses – over their last 10 contests.
Meanwhile, Williamson is playing some of the best basketball of his career, and the Pelicans are as healthy as they’ve been all season long.
I am inclined to take the points with New Orleans, as it outranks the Magic in net rating over these teams’ last 10 games.
Pick: Pelicans +1 (-105 at DraftKings)
