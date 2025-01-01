Magic vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for New Year’s Day (Jan. 1)
The Orlando Magic have managed to stay afloat in the Eastern Conference playoff race despite oblique injuries to both Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner this season.
Now, Orlando is on the road to take on Cade Cunningham and the improved Detroit Pistons on New Year’s Day.
Cunningham is looking like an All-Star this season, and the addition of a few veterans has helped raise the floor for this young Pistons bunch.
Meanwhile, Orlando is aiming to get on track after losing six of its last 10 games, falling to No. 10 in the NBA in net rating in the process.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for this Eastern Conference battle.
Magic vs. Pistons Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Magic +2 (-112)
- Pistons -2 (-108)
Moneyline
- Magic: +105
- Pistons: -125
Total
- 212 (Over -110/Under -110)
Magic vs. Pistons How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 1
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Florida
- Magic record: 20-14
- Pistons record: 14-18
Magic vs. Pistons Injury Reports
Magic Injury Report
- Paolo Banchero – out
- Anthony Black – questionable
- Franz Wagner – out
- Moe Wagner – out
- Mac McClung – out
- Jalen Suggs – probable
Pistons Injury Report
- Cade Cunningham – probable
- Daniss Jenkins – out
- Bobi Klintman – out
- Simone Fontecchio – out
- Alondes Williams – out
- Cole Swider – out
Magic vs. Pistons Best NBA Prop Bets
Orlando Magic Best NBA Prop Bet
- Tristan da Silva OVER 12.5 Points (-115)
With Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero out, rookie Tristan da Silva has stepped into a bigger role as of late, starting the last nine games.
The first-round pick has cleared 12.5 points in five of his last seven games, showcasing some serious highs (21 points in his last game against Brooklyn) and some lows (zero points in a loss to the Knicks) over this stretch.
I think he can clear this low point total against Detroit, which ranks just 20th in the NBA in defensive rating.
Detroit Pistons Best NBA Prop Bet
- Cade Cunningham OVER 8.5 Assists (-125)
While Orlando has one of the best defenses in the NBA – ranking No. 3 in defensive rating and No. 1 in opponent assists per game – this prop is too much of a value for Cunningham on Wednesday.
The Pistons guard is looking like an All-Star, averaging 24.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 9.7 assists per game this season, clearing 8.5 dimes in 17 of his last 21 games.
Over that 21-game stretch, Cunningham is averaging 10.6 assists per game, and he’s putting up 16.2 potential assists per game in the 2024-25 season.
Magic vs. Pistons Prediction and Pick
It’s understandable that the Pistons are favored in this game given all of the injuries on the Orlando side, but Detroit has not covered the spread in a single game as a home favorite (0-4 ATS) this season.
That being said, the Magic are just 3-6 against the spread as road underdogs, so there isn’t a trend that widely supports one side or the other in this matchup.
I think Orlando’s defense could be the equalizer in this matchup, as Detroit is far from an elite offensive team (18th in offensive rating, 13th in effective field goal percentage).
If the Magic keep this game from becoming a track meet, it should play into their hands. Orlando would much prefer to slow the game down and win in the half-court.
While Wagner and Banchero being out is tough, the Magic have other pieces (like Jalen Suggs) that can carry this offense. I’ll take the Magic as slight underdogs on Wednesday.
Pick: Magic +1.5 (-112)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.