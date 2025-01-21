Magic vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Jan. 21
Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic are in the midst of a three-game losing streak heading into Tuesday’s road date with Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett and the Toronto Raptors.
After a fast start to the season – despite several injuries – the Magic have come back to earth as of late, losing seven of their last 10 games. Injuries to Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs and Moe Wagner have spoiled Banchero’s return from an oblique injury, as the Magic are just 1-4 in the five games since he came back.
Now, they’re set as slight favorites (1.5 points) on the road against the 10-win Raptors. Toronto has been bit by the injury bug as well – mainly guard Immanuel Quickley – and it has struggled mightily overall, ranking 27th in the NBA in net rating this season.
However, the Raptors are 9-13 straight up at home and have done a solid job against the spread as home underdogs. Does that trend continue on Tuesday?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, injury reports, best player props and my prediction for this Eastern Conference clash.
Magic vs. Raptors Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Magic -1.5 (-110)
- Raptors +1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Magic: -120
- Raptors: +100
Total
- 214.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Magic vs. Raptors How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 21
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- How to Watch (TV): TSN, Bally Sports Florida
- Magic record: 23-21
- Raptors record: 10-32
Magic vs. Raptors Injury Reports
Magic Injury Report
- Franz Wagner – out
- Mortiz Wagner – out
- Jalen Suggs – out
- Mac McClung – out
- Jett Howard – questionable
- Gary Harris – questionable
- Goga Bitadze – out
Raptors Injury Report
- Immanuel Quickley – out
- Ulrich Chomche – out
- AJ Lawson – out
- Ochai Agbaji – out
- Chris Boucher – questionable
Magic vs. Raptors Best NBA Prop Bets Today
Orlando Magic Best NBA Prop Bet
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope UNDER 11.5 Points (-135)
Through 42 games this season, KCP has cleared 11.5 points just 10 times, making him an easy fade target on Tuesday.
A big offseason signing for Orlando, Caldwell-Pope has not shot the ball well (41.0 percent from the field, 31.6 percent from 3), leading to him averaging just 9.1 points per game. His scoring numbers are even worse on the road, as he’s averaging just 8.8 points per game.
I’ll gladly fade him tonight, especially if Gary Harris (questionable) returns to the lineup. Harris has missed the last nine games for Orlando, but he could eat into KCP’s workload.
Toronto Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet
- RJ Barrett OVER 4.5 Assists (-125)
The Magic are allowing the fewest assists per game in the NBA this season, but I can’t pass up Barrett at this number – especially with Quickley out.
RJ has been a solid playmaker for the Raptors this season, averaging 6.0 assists per game across 34 contests. He’s picked up at least five dimes in seven of his last 10 games and 14 of his last 20.
With IQ out, Barrett should initiate more offense for a Raptors squad that has struggled offensively this season (23rd in offensive rating).
Magic vs. Raptors Prediction and Pick
Orlando’s struggles have come mainly on the offensive end, as it ranks 29th in the NBA in offensive rating and dead last in effective field goal percentage this season.
While the Magic have one of the best defenses in the NBA – third in defensive rating and second in opponent points per game – it hasn’t been enough to overcome a complete lack of efficient 3-point shooting.
Now, the Magic are favored against a Toronto team that is elite as a home underdog (13-5-1 against the spread) in the 2024-25 campaign.
While the Raptors are one of the worst road teams in the league, they actually have a net rating of just -4.1 at home and have won nine of their 22 home games outright.
Don’t be shocked if they pull off the short upset on Tuesday, especially since Orlando is now four games under .500 on the road this season.
Pick: Raptors +1.5 (-110)
