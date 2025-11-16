Magic vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Nov. 16
The Orlando Magic have won three games in a row, but they won’t have star forward Paolo Banchero (groin) on Sunday night against the Houston Rockets.
Houston is off to a great start in the 2025-26 season, going 4-1 at home and 8-3 overall to hold the No. 3 spot in the Western Conference standings. Houston has gotten some strong play from Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson and even Reed Sheppard to start the season, but it is down a key young player in Tari Eason (oblique).
Still, oddsmakers have the Rockets set as 7.5-point favorites at home in this matchup.
Can Orlando hang around on the road?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for this interconference battle.
Magic vs. Rockets Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Magic +7.5 (-110)
- Rockets -7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Magic: +250
- Rockets: -310
Total
- 226.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Magic vs. Rockets How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 16
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Toyota Center
- How to Watch (TV): Space City Network, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Magic record: 7-6
- Rockets record: 8-3
Magic vs. Rockets Injury Reports
Magic Injury Report
- Paolo Banchero – out
- Moritz Wagner – out
- Colin Castleton – out
- Franz Wagner – available
Rockets Injury Report
- Fred VanVleet – out
- Dorian Finney-Smith – out
- Kevon Harris – out
- Tari Eason – out
- Isaiah Crawford – out
Magic vs. Rockets Best NBA Prop Bets
Rockets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Reed Sheppard OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (+114)
Sheppard has played a bigger role for Orlando as of late, hitting three or more 3-pointers in four games in a row while playing at least 24:40 in every game.
The former No. 3 overall pick has a tough matchup with a Magic team that allows the second-fewest opponent 3s per game this season. Still, Sheppard’s volume from beyond the arc is intriguing, as he’s taken at least six 3-pointers in each of his last four games and six of his 11 games in the 2025-26 season.
He’s worth a look at +114 since he’s shooting an impressive 47.7 percent from deep.
Magic vs. Rockets Prediction and Pick
I love Houston in this matchup, as the Magic are short-handed without Banchero and could be due to a down game after three wins in a row.
Orlando barely beat the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night at home, and now it has to go on the road against a Houston team that has an average scoring margin of +15.8 points at home this season.
The Rockets rank first in the NBA in offense, ninth in defense and third in net rating while the Magic – even with their win streak – are just 15th in net rating.
Orlando’s defense may keep it in this game early, but I don’t think this offense has enough firepower with Desmond Bane struggling a bit to start the season and Banchero out.
Pick: Rockets -7.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
