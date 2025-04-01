Magic vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 1
The Orlando Magic are in a battle for the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference heading into Tuesday night’s matchup with the struggling San Antonio Spurs.
After getting blown out by the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, the Spurs have now lost four games in a row to slip to the No. 13 seed in the Western Conference. Now, they find themselves as underdogs at home on Tuesday.
This is the second night of a back-to-back for the Magic, who lost by nine against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday.
Orlando has not met expectations after earning the No. 5 seed in the East last season, but it could still make a playoff run as a lower seed – even though that’s unlikely.
Here’s a look at the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this matchup on Tuesday night.
Magic vs. Spurs Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Magic -4 (-110)
- Spurs +4 (-110)
Moneyline
- Magic: -175
- Spurs: +145
Total
- 216.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Magic vs. Spurs How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, April 1
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), NBA League Pass
- Magic record: 36-40
- Spurs record: 31-43
Magic vs. Spurs Injury Reports
Magic Injury Report
- Mac McClung – out
- Ethan Thompson – out
- Jalen Suggs – out
- Moritz Wagner – out
- Cole Anthony – questionable
Spurs Injury Report
- Charles Bassey – out
- Riley Minix – out
- Victor Wembanyama – out
- Harrison Ingram – out
- De’Aaron Fox – out
- David Duke Jr. – out
Magic vs. Spurs Best NBA Prop Bets
San Antonio Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet
- Stephon Castle OVER 18.5 Points (-105)
Spurs rookie Stephon Castle has stepped up as a major scorer for the team as of late, averaging 19.5 points per game across 17 contests in the month of March.
During that 17-game stretch, Castle is attempting 15.2 shots per game and shooting a solid 45.6 percent from the field. If that usage keeps up, he’s a solid bet to push 20 points against Orlando. Castle has 19 or more points in 10 of his last 17 games and he scored 15 points on 12 shots in a bench role against the Magic earlier this season.
Magic vs. Spurs Prediction and Pick
The Magic lost a low-scoring affair on Monday night, but I like them to bounce back on Tuesday against one of the league’s worst defenses over the last few weeks.
The Spurs are just 29th in the NBA in defensive rating over their last 10 games, and that’s led to them losing six of those contests, including their current four-game skid.
Meanwhile, Orlando is fourth in defensive rating and ninth in net rating over that same span, and that’s a major reason why it has climbed back into contention for the No. 7 seed in the East.
The Spurs are just 11-12 against the spread as home underdogs this season, and I’m not worried about the Magic on the second night of a back-to-back since Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero are both off the injury report.
Orlando is 7-5 against the spread on the second night of a back-to-back this season, and it should take advantage of a Spurs team that doesn’t have anything – but draft pick position – to play for at this point in the season.
Pick: Magic -4 (-110 at DraftKings)
