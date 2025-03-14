Magic vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, March 14
Fresh off of their sixth straight win on Wednesday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are favored at home on Friday night against the Orlando Magic.
This is the second night of a back-to-back for the Magic, as they knocked off the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday night.
The Wolves are making a serious push for a top-six seed in the West, and they’ve been rolling (6-0) since Julius Randle returned to the lineup.
While Minnesota has struggled as a home favorite this season, is it worth targeting in the betting market against a Magic team that is under .500 this season?
Here’s a breakdown of the latest odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for Friday’s contest.
Magic vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Magic +10 (-108)
- Timberwolves -10 (-112)
Moneyline
- Magic: +380
- Timberwolves: -500
Total
- 208.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Magic vs. Timberwolves How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 14
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Target Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports (Local), NBA League Pass
- Magic record: 31-36
- Timberwolves record: 38-29
Magic vs. Timberwolves Injury Reports
Magic Injury Report
- Not submitted
Timberwolves Injury Report
- Jesse Edwards – out
- Leonard Miller – out
- Tristen Newton – out
Magic vs. Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bets
Orlando Magic Best NBA Prop Bet
- Paolo Banchero OVER 6.5 Rebounds (-125)
This season, All-Star forward Paolo Banchero is averaging 7.0 rebounds per game for the Magic, and he’s picked up at least seven boards in seven of his last 15 games, averaging 6.9 boards per game over that stretch.
Minnesota has a lot of good rebounders, such as Rudy Gobert, Naz Reid, and Randle, but it is in the middle of the pack (13th) in opponent rebounds per game this season. Don’t be shocked if Banchero hits his season average tonight.
Minnesota Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet
- Julius Randle OVER 4.5 Assists (-110)
Since returning to the lineup, Randle has at least five assists in four of his last six games, averaging 6.5 assists per game over that stretch.
While this Orlando defense doesn’t allow a ton of assists per game (23.0), Randle has immediately made an impact as a secondary distributor in this offense. He’s averaging 4.7 assists on 8.0 potential assists per game this season, and he’s seen his potential assists jump to 9.3 per game since returning.
He’s a solid target at this number on Friday.
Magic vs. Timberwolves Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Timberwolves are the team to back on Friday night:
The Minnesota Timberwolves are rolling right now, winning their last six games with Julius Randle in the lineup, and I think they may be undervalued on Friday.
The Orlando Magic have struggled mightily as road underdogs this season (6-12 against the spread), and they’re playing the second night of a back-to-back after beating the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday.
Minnesota has not been great from a betting perspective at home (9-18 against the spread as a home favorite), but it ranks fourth in the NBA in net rating over its last 10 games. Over that same stretch, the Magic are 19th in net rating.
The key to this game is going to come on the offensive end. Both of these teams are top 10 defenses, but the Magic have one of the five worst offensive ratings in the 2024-25 season. Minnesota, on the other hand, is fourth in the league in offensive rating over its last 10 games.
If the Wolves keep scoring at a high rate – and Randle and Donte DiVincenzo returning to the lineup has helped them do that – I don’t think Orlando will keep up on the road.
Pick: Timberwolves -10 (-112 at DraftKings)
