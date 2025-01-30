Magic vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Jan. 30
Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and the Orlando Magic are attempting to get back in the mix in the Eastern Conference after slipping to the No. 7 seed by losing eight of their last 10 games.
However, Orlando could get a major reinforcement tonight, as Jalen Suggs (questionable) has been upgraded after missing several games with a back injury. The Magic have not been healthy for most of the season, and it’s led to them posting one of the worst offensive ratings in the NBA.
Still, Orlando is favored on the road against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday.
Portland – the No. 13 seed in the West – has won five of its last 10 games. Portland is still just 20th in the league in net rating over that stretch, but it has covered the spread in 12 of 20 games as a home underdog this season.
Here’s a breakdown of Thursday’s matchup, including the latest odds, players to bet in the prop market and my prediction.
Magic vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Magic -5 (-110)
- Trail Blazers +5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Magic: -205
- Trail Blazers: +170
Total
- 212 (Over -110/Under -110)
Magic vs. Trail Blazers How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Jan. 30
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Moda Center
- How to Watch (TV): Root Sports, Bally Sports Florida
- Magic record: 24-24
- Trail Blazers record: 18-29
Magic vs. Trail Blazers Injury Reports
Magic Injury Report
- Gary Harris – probable
- Moritz Wagner – out
- Mac McClung – out
- Jalen Suggs – questionable
Trail Blazers Injury Report
- Jerami Grant – questionable
- Rayan Rupert – questionable
- Matisse Thybulle – out
Magic vs. Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bets
Orlando Magic Best NBA Prop Bet
- Franz Wagner OVER 23.5 Points (-110)
This is a pretty simple bet for Wagner, as he's scored 20, 32 and 29 points in his first three games back from an oblique injury.
Franz has over 20 shot attempts in back-to-back games, and he doesn't appear to be on a minutes limit, as he played nearly 40 minutes in the double overtime loss to to Miami. If Wagner continues to get 20+ looks, he's worth a shot against a Portland defense that is one of the worst in the NBA.
Portland Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Deandre Ayton OVER 10.5 Rebounds (-110)
Now this may not be a great matchup since Orlando allows the second-fewest opponent rebounds per game, but Ayton has been a beast on th glass as of late, grabbing 13 or more boards in three straight. He's also played over 30 minutes in all of those contests.
The Magic are the worst shooting team in the league, so even though their pace slows down the game and limits the amount of rebounds for other teams (Orlando is 29th in the league in pace), there are going to be plenty of misses to clean up. I think Ayton has another big game on the glass tonight.
Magic vs. Trail Blazers Prediction and Pick
Even if Suggs is able to return, it’s hard to look away from what this Orlando offense has done this season.
The Magic rank:
- 29th in offensive rating
- 26th in assist/turnover ratio
- 30th in effective field goal percentage
- 29th in pace
So, not only does Orlando love to slow the game down, it is also the worst shooting team in the NBA.
That’s going to be an issue when it comes to hitting any over, even against a Portland team that is 27th in defensive rating (but also 25th in offensive rating).
The UNDER has hit in 28 of Orlando’s 48 games – the third-highest mark in the NBA. In addition to that, Portland has hit the UNDER more often than the OVER so far this season.
The Magic and Blazers also combined for just 180 points in their meeting earlier this month. This game has UNDER written all over it.
Pick: UNDER 212 (-110)
