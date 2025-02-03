Magic vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Feb. 3
Even with Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero healthy, the Orlando Magic have lost three straight games and eight of their last 10 to slip into the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference – two games below .500.
While the Magic are still in a good spot to make the playoffs with the bottom half of the Eastern Conference all well below .500, they are facing a reality that their offense (29th in the NBA) simply isn’t good enough on a night-to-night basis.
On Monday, the Magic are hoping that won’t be the case in their road matchup with the Golden State Warriors – the No. 11 seed in the West. Golden State has won just five of its last 10 games, and it’s going 12-21 after starting the season 12-3.
Steph Curry is an All-Star once again, but he needs to play at an even higher level if the Warriors are going to make any real move in the Western Conference.
Here’s a full breakdown of the Warriors-Magic matchup, including the latest odds, players to bet in the prop market and my game prediction.
Magic vs. Warriors Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Magic +3 (-115)
- Warriors -3 (-105)
Moneyline
- Magic: +136
- Warriors: -162
Total
- 212.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Magic vs. Warriors How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Feb. 3
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Chase Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Magic record: 24-26
- Warriors record: 24-24
Magic vs. Warriors Injury Reports
Magic Injury Report
- Mac McClung – out
- Jalen Suggs – questionable
- Mortiz Wagner – out
Warriors Injury Report
- Draymond Green – probable
- Jonathan Kuminga – out
Magic vs. Warriors Best NBA Prop Bets
Orlando Magic Best NBA Prop Bet
- Paolo Banchero OVER 4.5 Assists (-125)
Banchero has taken a step back scoring the ball with Franz Wagner back in action, but the All-Star-caliber wing has picked up at least five assists in six of 11 games since returning from an oblique injury.
Despite playing limited minutes at first, Banchero is averaging 4.5 dimes per game over that stretch and 4.9 on the season. I expect him to have the ball in his hands a ton with the Orlando offense struggling to score at the moment.
Golden State Warriors Best NBA Prop Bet
- Andrew Wiggins OVER 18.5 Points (-115)
There is one reason why I’m backing Andrew Wiggins in this prop on Monday night: volume.
Wiggins has taken 16.2 shots per game over his last 10 games, attempting 20 or more shots on multiple occasions. That kind of usage should keep him in the mix to clear 18.5 points – even against one of the best defenses in the NBA.
Wiggins enters this game averaging 17.4 points per game on the season but 20.4 points per game in his last 10.
Magic vs. Warriors Prediction and Pick
The Magic have been struggling as of late, and their offense is extremely hard to trust – especially as a road underdog.
Orlando enters this matchup with just a 4-9 against the spread record as road dogs, and it is a brutal 9-17 straight up away from home this season.
The Warriors have not played well since their torrid start, but they should get Draymond Green (probable) back in the lineup tonight. That improves the Warriors defense without question, and Green also gives them another playmaker that can get Steph Curry the ball in positions where he can succeed.
Golden State hasn’t covered the spread at a high rate as a home favorite (8-10), but I do think it wins this game.
Pick: Warriors Moneyline (-162)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.