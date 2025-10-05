Is Malik Nabers Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Giants vs. Saints)
New York Giants superstar wide receiver Malik Nabers is out for the season after he suffered a torn ACL in the team's Week 4 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.
With Nabers out for Week 5 against the New Orleans Saints and beyond, the Giants will likely turn to Wan'Dale Robinson and Darius Slayton as their top options on the outside. Robinson got off to a hot start to the season, but he's cooled off with just four catches in the last two weeks.
Replacing Nabers won't be easy -- the second-year wideout had 271 receiving yards in two scores already this season -- but New York has a renewed energy on offense with rookie Jaxson Dart under center.
Here's a look at how I'm, betting on the Giants' passing game in the prop market in the first game without Nabers in action.
Best Giants Prop Bet for Week 5 With Malik Nabers Out
Wan'Dale Robinson OVER 5.5 Receptions (+111)
With Nabers sidelined, the Giants are going to lean heavily on Robinson and Slayton going forward. This is a pretty solid matchup for rookie Jaxson Dart, as the Saints rank just 29th in the NFL in EPA/Pass on defense.
Dart threw the ball just 20 times in Week 4, but I expect Brian Daboll to open things up on the outside a little more in Week 5. The Giants should look to Robinson quite a bit, as he was targeted 18 times over the first two weeks of the season before receiving just nine targets in his last two games.
Still, Robinson had five targets in Dart's first start, so 25 percent of the Giants' passes went his way. The former second-round pick has six, eight, one and three catches in his four games in 2025.
I think this is a solid bounce-back spot for Robinson, especially since there are targets to be gained from Nabers' injury. Both he and Slayton are worth a look in this market until the Giants show us who the new No. 1 receiver will be.
