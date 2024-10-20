Is Malik Nabers Playing Today? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Eagles vs. Giants)
New York Giants star rookie Malik Nabers will return to the lineup in Week 7 against the Philadelphia Eagles after missing two games with a concussion.
Nabers is not on the injury report for the Giants’ Week 7 matchup.
Nabers was injured on Thursday Night Football in Week 4, and he proceeded to miss the Giants’ next two games against the Cincinnati Bengals and Seattle Seahawks.
However, the star rookie has cleared concussion protocol and should return to his No. 1 role in the New York offense on Sunday.
Here’s a breakdown of his prop bets for the matchup with the Eagles.
Malik Nabers Prop Bets for Week 7 vs. Eagles
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 6.5 (Over -135/Under +105)
- Receiving Yards: 72.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
- Anytime TD: +105
So far this season, Nabers has 52 targets and 35 receptions in four games, tallying 386 receiving yards and three touchdowns in the process.
So, against an Eagles team allowing 6.4 net yards per pass attempt in 2024 (11th most in the NFL), Nabers is worth a shot in the prop market this week.
He’s cleared 6.5 receptions in three of his four games, including every game since week 1. On top of that, Nabers has two games where’s found the end zone and three games (his last three) where he’s cleared 72.5 receiving yards.
I expect Daniel Jones to pepper Nabers with targets – he has at least 12 in three straight games – on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
