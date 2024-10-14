Malik Nabers, Marvin Harrison Jr. in Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds Derailed by Injuries
The NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year race was wide open in the first few weeks of the 2024 season, but it now appears to be down to two players after Week 6.
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels – the odds on favorite at -195 – and Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (+165) are the only two players with shorter than 11/1 odds to win the award this season.
After receivers like Xavier Worthy (Week 1), Malik Nabers and Marvin Harrison Jr. all made early statements, it appears that the top two quarterbacks in the most recent draft class are going to battle it out for this honor.
A big reason why?
Injuries.
Nabers has missed the last two games for the New York Giants with a concussion, hurting his chance to put up massive season-long numbers or break any rookie records.
Then, in Week 6, Harrison Jr. suffered a concussion of his own in the Arizona Cardinals’ loss to the Green Bay Packers.
If he misses multiple games – like Nabers did – it would be a major blow to his chances to make up ground in this market.
Here’s a look at the latest odds to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, including the outlook for both Nabers and Harrison through six weeks.
NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Jayden Daniels: -195
- Caleb Williams: +165
- Malik Nabers: +1100
- Marvin Harrison Jr.: +1500
- Xavier Worthy: +2500
- Bo Nix: +2500
- Brian Thomas Jr.: +3000
- Brock Bowers: +4000
- Spencer Rattler: +5000
- Drake Maye: +5000
Malik Nabers Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
Even though he’s missed two games, Nabers has been elite this season, catching 35 passes and receiving 52 targets in four games. He’s already up to 386 receiving yards and three touchdowns in the 2024 season.
The Giants’ offense relies heavily on Nabers, so once he does return, he should receive a massive target share, but it’s going to be hard to make up for two missed weeks when Williams and Daniels are both thriving at the quarterback position.
Nabers had been as high as the No. 2 choice in this market, but now he’s a distant third through the first six weeks of 2024.
Marvin Harrison Jr. Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
While Harrison has more touchdowns (four) than Nabers in 2024, he also has a few clunkers in his rookie season.
Harrison caught just one ball for four yards in Week 1, and he did not catch a pass before exiting with a concussion in Week 6. On the season, Harrison has just two games with over 50 receiving yards and one game with over 100.
If the rookie receiver misses time, he’d need a massive finish to the 2024 season to get back in the mix for this award.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.