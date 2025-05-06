Maple Leafs Stanley Cup Odds Skyrocket After Game 1 Win vs. Panthers
We're one game into the second round of the NHL Playoffs and the Toronto Maple Leafs have taken a 1-0 series lead against the Florida Panthers.
Before the puck dropped last night, the Panthers were listed as the Stanley Cup favorites. Now, just one game into the round we have seen a major shakeup in the latest odds. Let's take a look.
Stanley Cup Odds
- Stars +410
- Hurricanes +470
- Panthers +550
- Oilers +550
- Golden Knights +650
- Maple Leafs +700
- Jets +1000
- Capitals +1100
Maple Leafs Odds Surge After Game 1
The Maple Leafs were listed at +1000 before Game 1. Now, after taking the 1-0 series lead, the Maple Leafs' odds to win the Stanley Cup for the first time since 1967 have improved to +700. If you translate those odds to implied probability, their chances have improved from 9.09% to 12.5%.
What you might notice is that despite beating the Panthers in the first game, Florida still has better odds of winning back-to-back Stanley Cups at +550. It's important to remember that a 1-0 series lead can be erased in a hurry, and if the Panthers win on Wednesday night in Game 2, they'll capture home ice advantage over the Maple Leafs. The Panthers are set as -134 favorites in Game 2 on FanDuel.
The Maple Leafs are awaiting the status of Anthony Stolarz, who left Game 1 with a concussion after being elbowed in the head by Sam Bennett. Joseph Woll will likely get the start in Game 2 and it wouldn't be surprising if he'll have to fill in as the start for the rest of the second round. With that being said, if Stolarz is set to miss the remainder of the postseason, expect their odds to dip. Stolarz led the NHL in save percentage this season.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
