March Madness BetMGM Bonus Code: Use SI1500 to Earn up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets
March Madness tips off with the First Four on March 18, 2025, as eight teams battle for the final spots in the NCAA tournament bracket. These matchups set the stage for the chaos and excitement of college basketball’s biggest event, with underdogs looking to make a Cinderella run.
BetMGM is offering new customers up to $1,500 in bonus bets, while those in CO, MI, NJ, PA, and WV can claim a separate bet $10, get $150 offer. To claim this offer, use our BetMGM bonus code SI1500.
Use BetMGM bonus code SI1500 for up to $1,500 in bonus bets - CLAIM NOW
What you need to know about the BetMGM March Madness offer
Here are the most important terms and conditions to keep in mind when claiming the BetMGM bonus code offer for the Big Dance:
- As a new BetMGM user, you must use bonus code SI1500 and make a minimum $10 deposit to remain eligible for this offer.
- If you lose your first bet with BetMGM, you’ll receive your full stake back in bonus bets up to $1,500.
- If your first bet is less than $50, you’ll get one bonus bet equal to your qualifying wager amount.
- If your first bet is $50 or more, you’ll get five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your first bet.
- Bonus bets expire after seven days if unused.
- This BetMGM bonus code offer runs through March Madness and ends on Sept. 1, 2025, at 11:59 PM ET.
We highly recommend this BetMGM welcome bonus to bettors who can maximize the offer with an initial $1,500 bet. Still, you can bet any amount up to $1,500 to take advantage of this offer.
Use BetMGM bonus code SI1500 for up to $1,500 in bonus bets - CLAIM NOW
This BetMGM offer is available to first-time customers in the following states: AZ, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MS, NC, OH, TN, VA, WY. This offer is not available to bettors in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
Bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets in CO, MI, NJ, PA, and WV
BetMGM is offering an alternative March Madness promotion for new users in Colorado, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. If your first bet wins, you’ll receive $150 in bonus bets on top of your cash winnings.
Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind when claiming this BetMGM bonus offer:
- As a new BetMGM user, you must create an account, use the bonus code SI1500, and deposit at least $10 to qualify for this promotion.
- To activate the offer, place a first bet of $10 or more at standard odds within seven days of registering.
- If your first bet wins, you’ll receive $150 in bonus bets in addition to your cash payout.
- Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn, must be used for wagering, and will expire after seven days if unused.
- This BetMGM bonus offer runs through March Madness and expires on April 8, 2025, at 11:59 PM ET.
Bet $10 to get a $150 bonus at BetMGM - CLAIM NOW
More BetMGM offers for all users
BetMGM isn’t just rewarding new customers — existing users can also take advantage of exclusive March Madness promotions throughout the tournament. Check out the latest offers available today:
- BetMGM March Matchups $250,000 Pick’Em: Enter the BetMGM March Matchups Pick’Em, make your picks, and earn points for a share of the $25K prize pool each entry period.
- Odds Boost Token: Get a boost for one First Four game of your first choice.
How to claim $1,500 in bonus bets from BetMGM
Claiming this BetMGM offer is easy — just follow these simple steps to get started:
- Register: Click on any link on this page to sign up at BetMGM using BetMGM bonus code SI1500. Your personal information will be required to verify your account.
- Make a deposit: Make a minimum deposit of $10 to activate the BetMGM welcome offer.
- Place a bet: Place a real-money wager on March Madness or any other sports betting market. If you lose, BetMGM will reimburse you with up to $1,500 in bonus bets.
- Use your bonus: If you wager less than $50 and lose, you’ll receive one bonus bet of equal value. If you bet more than $50 and lose, expect five bonus bets to land in your account.
Can you bet on March Madness in the US?
Yes, although some states impose limits on college sports betting and prop bets for college players, the majority of states permit wagers on March Madness. Check the table below to see your state's position on March Madness betting.
Compare March Madness betting promos
Once you’ve claimed your BetMGM bonus code offer, you can pounce on three additional standout welcome bonuses from Selection Sunday through to the championship game. Here are details of each new-user promo:
BetMGM
Caesars Sportsbook
FanDuel
DraftKings
March Madness betting promo
Promo code
SI1500
SICZRDYW
No code required
No code required
Bonus form
1 or 5 bonus bets
10 100% profit boost tokens
$200 in bonus bets
Eight $25 bonus bets
Minimum deposit
$10
$10
$5
$5
Minimum bet
N/A
$1
$5
$5
Days to use bonus
7 days
14 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.