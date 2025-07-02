Maria Sakkari vs. Elena Rybakina Prediction, Odds for Wimbledon Round 2 (Will the 2022 Champ Make a Run?)
The second round of Wimbledon action is set to continue on Thursday, and there's a certain former champion who's looking to make another deep run: Elena Rybakina. The 2022 champion made quick work of her first-round opponent and will now face Maria Sakkari in Round 2.
Let's dive into the odds and my prediction for this Thursday match.
Maria Sakkari vs. Elena Rybakina Odds
Moneyline
- Maria Sakkari +500
- Elena Rybakina -700
Total Games
- 19.5 (Over -125/Under -110)
Maria Sakkari vs. Elena Rybakina How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, July 3
- Time: 9:30 a.m. EST
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
Maria Sakkari: How They've Fared at Wimbledon
Maria Sakkari has struggled at Wimbledon throughout her career. It's the only one of the four grand slams that she has failed to advance to at least the fourth round. She made it to the third round in 2017, 2019, 2022, and 2024, but was eliminated in that round each time. She'll need two more wins to post her best career Wimbledon finish.
She got past Anna Blinkova in the first round this year, beating her 6-4 in both sets.
Elena Rybakina: How They've Fared at Wimbledon
Elena Rybakina's only career grand slam victory came at the 2022 edition of Wimbledon, defeating Ons Jabeur in the championship match. It has consistently been her best major as she followed up the win with a quarterfinal appearance in 2023 and a semifinal appearance in 2024. With plenty of top seeds being eliminated early this year, the path could be opening for another deep run by Rybakina.
She defeated Elina Abanesyan in the opening round this year, 6-2, 6-1.
Maria Sakkari vs. Elena Rybakina: Prediction and What the Odds Say
The betting odds have Elena Rybakina as an overwhelming favorite at -700. That's an implied probability of 87.5% of beating Sakkari and advancing to the third round.
Rybakina has a 4-1 lead on Sakkari in head-to-head matches, with the latest resulting in the Kazakhstani's favor, beating Sakkari in straight sets at the United Cup in December last year. The last time Sakkari beat Rybakina was in 2022, ironically, the same year that Rybakina won Wimbledon.
Based on Rybakina's success on grass throughout the years, I expect her to win in impressive fashion again on Thursday. Instead of lasting the -700 price point, you can bet on her at -360 to win in straight sets.
Pick: Rybakina in straight sets (-360) via DraftKings
