Mariners vs. Angels Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Thursday, July 24
The Angels were just swept by the Mets and are now five games out of the final Wild Card spot in the AL.
Yusei Kikuchi (4-6, 3.13 ERA) will get the start for Los Angeles on Thursday, coming off a solid outing in Philadelphia where he allowed two runs over five innings.
The Mariners sit in second place in the AL West and are firmly inside the Wild Card picture, five games behind the Astros. They dropped their last series to the Brewers after getting decimated 10-2 yesterday.
Rookie Logan Evans (3-3, 3.82 ERA) will make his 11th start for Seattle after giving up two runs in four innings in a win over Houston.
Here’s how I’m betting on this matchup.
Mariners vs. Angels Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Mariners +1.5 (+156)
- Angels -1.5 (+130)
Moneyline
- Mariners (-126)
- Angels (+148)
Total
- Over 9.5 (+100)
- Under 9.5 (-122)
Mariners vs. Angels Probable Pitchers
- Mariners: Logan Evans (3-3, 3.81 ERA)
- Angels: Yusei Kikuchi (4-6, 3.13 ERA)
Mariners vs. Angels How to Watch
- Date: Thursday July 24, 2025
- Time: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Venue: Angel Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FDSN West, ROOTNW
- Mariners Record: 54-48
- Angels Record: 49-53
Mariners vs. Angels Prop Bet
- Taylor Ward RBI (+140 at FanDuel)
Ward leads the Angels in both home runs (23) and RBIs (76), all while batting cleanup behind Mike Trout and Jo Adell — both of whom are getting on base frequently against right-handed pitching. He thrives in power-friendly matchups and gets exactly that with Evans, a rookie with a 5.06 road ERA and a growing home run problem (1.49 HR/9). Ward has hit an RBI in 14 of his last 25 games and is facing a pitcher who’s allowed six home runs across his last three road starts. Seattle’s bullpen has also been overworked this week after back-to-back long outings, increasing the chance for Ward to face mid-tier relief.
Mariners vs. Angels Prediction and Pick
Evans has survived his early starts with some respectable surface stats, but his peripherals— — ike a 1.42 WHIP and 4.88 FIP — paint a more troubling picture. He’s been especially shaky on the road, where his ERA jumps to 5.06 and he’s allowed six homers in his last three road outings. That’s a dangerous flaw against an Angels team that ranks fourth in the majors in home runs, powered by the likes of Taylor Ward, Jo Adell and Jorge Soler.
Meanwhile, Kikuchi has been nails against his former club, giving up just one earned run over 23 ⅓ innings in his career vs. Seattle. He’s also kept the ball in the yard effectively and is coming off another solid five-inning, two-run outing. The Mariners, coming off the embarrassing blowout loss and a power outage outside of Cal Raleigh, have proven too inconsistent to trust on the road, especially against a familiar and dominant lefty.
Pick: Angels -1.5 (+130 at FanDuel)
