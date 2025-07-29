Mariners vs. A's Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 29
The Mariners edged out the Athletics 3–1 on Monday night behind seven sharp innings from Luis Castillo and Josh Naylor’s first Seattle home run.
Logan Evans (4-3, 4.40 ERA) will take the mound in the second game after recording three quality starts in his last four.
Luis Severino (4-11, 4.95 ERA) counters for Oakland, still searching for answers in Sacramento where he’s posted a brutal 6.68 ERA and has allowed 10 runs in two July outings there.
Here’s our picks for this matchup.
Mariners vs. Athletics Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Mariners -1.5 (+134)
- Athletics +1.5 (-162)
Moneyline
- Mariners (-118)
- Athletics (+100)
Total
- Over 10.5 (-115)
- Under 10.5 (-105)
Mariners vs. Athletics Probable Pitchers
- Mariners: Logan Evans (4-3, 3.64 ERA)
- Athletics: Luis Severino (4-11, 4.95 ERA)
Mariners vs. Athletics How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 29, 2025
- Time: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Venue: Sutter Health Park
- How to Watch (TV): NBCSCA, ROOTNW
- Mariners Record: 57-50
- Athletics Record: 46-63
Mariners vs. Athletics Prop Bet
- Logan Evans Over 3.5 Strikeouts (-146 at FanDuel)
Part of why this A’s offense has really taken off this month is because of how aggressive it is. It whiffs on 26.6% of swings, but strikes out more than 24% of the time against right-handed pitching per Statcast. Evans has hit five or more strikeouts in three of his last four outings. While his season-long K rate is pretty stale, he’s become more effective at mixing pitches and getting swings and misses recently.
The Athletics' middle and bottom of the order are full of swing-heavy hitters like Soderstrom and Kurtz. This just comes down to whether Evans can avoid an early blow-up inning; if so, he should clear this modest number.
Mariners vs. Athletics Prediction and Pick
Having baseball’s best home run hitter in one of its most home run prone parks with an edge in pitching and being a -118 favorite is a bargain. The Athletics have a couple of breakout starts, but all in all this is a streaky offense. Severino is offering a .280 xBA to opponents and can’t buy a strikeout this season.
Though more importantly, the Mariners’ bullpen ranks within the top four while Oakland dwells in the bottom-two in all of baseball. This A’s staff has allowed the single-highest HR/9 and walks 3.59 hitters per nine. I’m not overthinking the clear pitching advantages here.
Pick: Mariners (-118 at FanDuel)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.