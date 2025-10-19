Mariners vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for ALCS Game 6
A trip to the World Series is on the line in Game 6 of the ALCS, as the Seattle Mariners are just one win away after beating the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 5 on Friday night.
However, Seattle squandered a 2-0 series lead, losing two of the three games it played at home. Now, the team has to win yet another game in Toronto to make the first World Series appearance in franchise history.
Toronto, on the other hand, has gotten the bats going as of late, scoring 23 runs across three games in Seattle.
It will have youngster Trey Yesavage, who struggled in Game 2 of this series, on the mound for the third time this postseason. The Mariners have yet to announce a starter for this game (as of this writing on Saturday), but it appears Logan Gilbert is in line to get the ball.
Oddsmakers have set the Blue Jays as favorites in this game to force a Game 7, but Seattle (+215 to win the World Series) is a massive favorite in the latest World Series odds.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, best player props to bet and my prediction for Game 6 of the ALCS.
Mariners vs. Blue Jays Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Mariners +1.5 (-205)
- Blue Jays -1.5 (+166)
Moneyline
- Mariners: +105
- Blue Jays: -127
Total
- 7.5 (Over -106/Under -115)
Mariners vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
- Seattle: TBA
- Toronto: Trey Yesavage (1-0, 3.21 ERA, 1-1, 4.82 ERA in playoffs)
Mariners vs. Blue Jays How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 19
- Time: 8:03 p.m. EST
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- How to Watch (TV): FS1
- Series: Mariners lead 3-2
Mariners vs. Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bets
Toronto Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bet
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+338)
If you’re looking for a plus-money prop, Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is worth a look to hit a home run in this game, which I broke down in Sunday’s Daily Dinger column:
Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has homered five times in the playoffs, and he had seven hits across three games in Seattle.
Overall, Vladdy Jr. is hitting .333 with a 1.085 OPS in the playoffs, and I think he’s a great bet to stay hot at home – especially if Gilbert ends up being on the mound.
In his career against Gilbert, Guerrero is hitting 6-for-15 with a pair of home runs, although he did not record a hit off of him in Game 2.
I think this is a prime spot for Guerrero to continue his impressive postseason at home.
Mariners vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB Best Bets for this game why I think the Jays for a Game 7:
I’m betting that we’ll see a Game 7 on Monday, as the Blue Jays found a little bit of their mojo at the plate in Seattle.
Toronto is hitting .293 as a team in the postseason, and it did chase Gilbert (if he starts this game) from Game 2 in just 3.0 innings of work.
I’m not totally out of Yesavage, even though he allowed five runs in Game 2, as he did shut down the New York Yankees in his lone start in the ALDS.
Ultimately, Toronto has outplayed the Mariners over the last three games, and Seattle used a bunch of bullpen arms, including Bryan Woo, to lock down Game 5.
During the regular season, the Jays were 27 games over .500 at home, yet they’re 0-2 there in this series. I think that changes in Game 6, especially since offense has been the calling card for both teams in this series.
The Jays and Mariners now have team ERAs that are over 4.00 in the postseason, and I trust the Jays to get their bats going at home with their season on the line.
Pick: Blue Jays Moneyline (-127 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.