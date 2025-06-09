SI

Mariners vs. Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, June 9

Sean Treppedi

Cal Raleigh's home run prop against the Diamondbacks on Monday offers worthwhile value.
Seattle opens its series against the Diamondbacks with some rough games in recent games, sporting a 3-7 record in its last 10. It comes off a win to the Angels as it trails the AL West lead by 2 ⅕ games. 

Meanwhile, Arizona hasn’t been any more consistent, going 4-6 in its last 10 and sinking to 7 ½ games back in an incredibly competitive NL West landscape. 

This interleague matchup will kick off with Emerson Hancock (2-2, 5.19 ERA) on the mound for Seattle against Arizona’s Merrill Kelly (6-2, 3.43 ERA). Both had strong last starts, but run support from their respective offenses has been a problem.

Let’s break it down and talk about what picks present value here. 

Mariners vs. Diamondbacks Odds, Run Line and Total

Run Line

  • Mariners +1.5 (-140)
  • Diamondbacks -1.5 (+116)

Moneyline

  • Mariners (+146)
  • Diamondbacks (-174)

Total

  • Over 9 (-122)
  • Under 9 (+100)

Mariners vs. Diamondbacks  Probable Pitchers

  • Mariners: Emerson Hancock (2-2, 5.19 ERA)
  • Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (6-2, 3.43 ERA)

Mariners vs. Diamondbacks How to Watch

  • Date: Monday, June 9, 2025
  • Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Chase Field
  • How to Watch (TV): FS1, ROOTNW
  • Mariners Record: 33-31
  • Diamondbacks Record: 31-34

Mariners vs. Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bet

This isn’t the first time I’ve suggested a Raleigh home run prop, and it likely won’t be the last. I think there’s solid value at +290. He’s leading the MLB with 26 home runs and has three in his last three games. He’s also second in the league with a 1.035 OPS and has hit 11 home runs in his last 17 games, with three multi-homer games. Raleigh has crushed right-handed pitching for 18 homers and could benefit further against Arizona’s 27th-ranked bullpen in ERA (5.28).

Mariners vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick

There’s enough reasoning to take the road dog value at Chase Field. I don’t have much conviction about either side of the starting pitching, but Seattle has a significant advantage with its bullpen. As previously mentioned, Arizona’s pen has been abysmal, sporting a 1.45 WHIP. The Mariners’ staff enters Monday with more rest and are top-10 in saves (19). Both defenses are fairly similar in efficiency ratio, and while Arizona has a more consistent lineup, Seattle is much more effective on the road, batting .260/.344/.417.

Pick: Mariners (+146 at FanDuel)

