Mariners vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Monday, Aug. 19 (Trust Dodgers Offense)
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ quest for the No. 1 record in Major League Baseball continues on Monday against the Seattle Mariners, who have fallen well out of first place in the AL West.
Seattle is now four games back of the Houston Astros, and it needs to turn things around soon to avoid missing the playoffs in the AL. Right now, the Mariners are 5.5 games out of a wild card spot, making the AL West a more likely path for them to earn a postseason berth.
Bryan Woo (2.06 ERA) gets the ball for the Mariners in this one, but will he get the run support needed to earn a win tonight against one of the league’s best teams?
Here’s a look at the odds, probable pitchers and my best bet for this interleague clash.
Mariners vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Mariners +1.5 (-180)
- Dodgers -1.5 (+150)
Moneyline
- Mariners: +114
- Dodgers: -135
Total
- 8.5 (Over -102/Under -118)
Mariners vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
- Seattle: Bryan Woo (5-1, 2.06 ERA)
- Los Angeles: Gavin Stone (10-5, 3.63 ERA)
Mariners vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Aug. 19
- Time: 10:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Root Sports Northwest, Spectrum SportsNet
- Mariners record: 64-61
- Dodgers record: 73-52
Mariners vs. Dodgers Key Players to Watch
Seattle Mariners
Bryan Woo: The Mariners are 10-4 in Woo’s starts this season, and he’s only allowed more than three runs in one outing. Still, the Mariners have struggled to give him run support at times, which is why Woo only has five wins.
Los Angeles Dodgers
Mookie Betts: Since coming off the injured list, Betts hasn’t missed a beat. He has five multi-hit games in his first seven matchups back, smacking two homers to bring him to 12 on the season. Hitting .309, Betts is a dangerous bat to watch down the stretch even though he missed too much time to win MVP.
Mariners vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
This is the final game of the night on Monday, and it features one of the better pitching matchups of the day. However, there is a stark difference between these offenses, which led me to making a pick for this matchup in today’s Rounding the Bases – SI Betting’s straight up picks for every game:
The Seattle Mariners snapped their losing streak on Sunday, but I don't expect it to last long with the Los Angeles Dodgers next on the schedule.
Seattle is one of the worst offenses in baseball, ranking 28th in OPS, and that's problematic when facing a top-five Dodgers offense that just got Mookie Betts back in action.
Seattle starter Bryan Woo has been great in 2024, posting a 2.06 ERA in 14 starts, but the M's somehow found a way to lose his last outing after he tossed seven scoreless innings.
I don't see things coming easy for Woo against the Dodgers, and Gavin Stone -- L.A.'s starter -- has been great in 2024 as well, leading them to a 14-8 record in 22 outings while putting together a 3.63 ERA.
I'll trust the Dodgers at home where they are 16 games over .500. Meanwhile, the Mariners have been awful on the road, going 27-35 this season.
Pick: Dodgers Moneyline (-135)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.