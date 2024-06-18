Mariners vs. Guardians Prediction, Odds, Pick and Probable Pitchers for Tuesday, June 18
The Seattle Mariners and Cleveland Guardians are set to begin a three-game series between two division-leading teams. The Guardians, who have been one of the most surprising teams in 2024, hold a 5.0 game lead in the AL Central while the Mariners have a commanding 9.0 game lead on the AL West.
In this article, I'm going to dive into everything you need to know to bet on today's series opener.
Mariners vs. Guardians Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line:
- Mariners -1.5 (+168)
- Guardians +1.5 (-205)
Moneyline:
- Mariners +106
- Guardians -124
Total:
- 8.5 (Over -104/Under -115)
Mariners vs. Guardians Probable Pitchers
- Seattle: Bryce Miller (5-5, 3.48 ERA)
- Cleveland: Triston McKenzie (3-3, 4.10 ERA)
Mariners vs. Guardians How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 18
- Time: 6:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: Progressive Field
- How to watch (TV): ROOTNW, Bally Sports Great Lakes
- Mariners record: 43-31
- Guardians record: 44-25
Mariners vs. Guardians Key Players to Watch
Seattle Mariners
Cal Raleigh: The Mariners' catcher may not have a great batting average at .202, but the guy knows how to hit dingers. He leads the team in both home runs (12) and RBIs (43), while ranking third in WAR (1.5). He may be the most underrated part of the Mariners success this season.
Cleveland Guardians
Jose Ramirez: The Guardians' third baseman leads the team in virtually every single stat including batting average (.269), home runs (18), RBIs (62), on base percentage (.330), and hits (71). You're going to want to pay attention when he steps into the batters box.
Mariners vs. Guardians Prediction and Pick
I believe regression is coming for the Mariners this season. Their offensive numbers haven't been good enough to support their record. For example, they're just 25th in the Majors in OPS this season at .667. The Guardians have been batting at a far more sustainable rate, clocking in at .717 which ranks 12th.
The starting pitching matchup in this game is largely a wash, but Cleveland has a significant advantage when it comes to the bullpen.
The Guardians have the best bullpen in the Majors, especially of late, sporting a bullpen ERA of 1.94 over the last 30 days. The Mariners' bullpen sits 16th in that time frame at 4.06, so even if Cleveland gets down early, they'll never be out of it.
I'll back the Guardians to get the job done at home.
Pick: Guardians -124
