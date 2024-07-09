Mariners vs. Padres Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for Tuesday, July 9 (Trust Seattle?)
Both the Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres have dropped back-to-back games, but they are playing well overall this season heading into Tuesday’s matchup.
Seattle still leads the AL West, and the Padres — despite moving Juan Soto and losing Blake Snell this offseason — are second in the NL West.
The Mariners are favored in this matchup, likely because they have Logan Gilbert (2.91 ERA) on the mound.
However, Seattle has been significantly better at home (30-18) than on the road (19-25), which makes this matchup a little more interesting.
Let’s dive into the odds, probable pitchers, and a best bet for this interleague matchup on Tuesday night.
Mariners vs. Padres Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Mariners -1.5 (+120)
- Padres +1.5 (-142)
Moneyline
- Mariners: -135
- Padres: +114
Total
- 8 (Over -108/Under -112)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Mariners vs. Padres Probable Pitchers
- Mariners: Logan Gilbert (5-5, 2.91 ERA)
- Padres: Adam Mazur (1-2, 7.52 ERA)
Mariners vs. Padres How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 9
- Time: 9:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: Petco Park
- How to Watch (TV): Root Sports Northwest
- Mariners record: 49-43
- Padres record: 49-45
Mariners vs. Padres Key Players to Watch
Seattle Mariners
Logan Gilbert: Gilbert has been the definition of consistent this season, allowing three or fewer earned runs in 15 of his 18 starts. While the Mariners are just 10-8 when he’s on the bump, the righty has kept them in just about every game in 2024 while striking out 8.3 batters per nine innings. out He’ll look to keep that rolling on Tuesday night.
San Diego Padres
Jurickson Profar: With Fernando Tatis Jr. on the injured list, even more pressure is on Jurickson Profar (who leads the NL in on-base percentage) to produce for San Diego. The journeyman has found a home in San Fran, hitting .315 with 14 homers and 59 runs batted in during the 2024 season.
Mariners vs. Padres Prediction and Pick
Even though the Mariners have struggled on the road, there are a few reasons why I like them to pull off the win on Tuesday.
It starts with Gilbert, who has led the Mariners to a 10-8 record in his starts, with Seattle winning four of his last five outings.
10-8 isn’t a terrific record, but Gilbert hasn’t allowed more than four runs in a start all season, and he’s only given up more than three in three of 18 starts.
On the Padres side, there has to be some concern with Mazur on the bump.
The rookie has made six starts in 2024, getting through five innings on just two occasions and posting a 7.52 ERA.
On top of that, San Diego has a bullpen ERA of 4.14 in 2024, so there’s no guarantee that it will shut the Mariners down once Mazur exits.
I’ll take the AL West leader to get back in the win column tonight.
Pick: Mariners Moneyline (-135)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.