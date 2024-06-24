Mariners vs. Rays Prediction, Odds, Pick and Probable Pitchers for Monday, June 24
The Seattle Mariners have opened up a solid lead in the American League West, and they’ll look to keep that going against the Tampa Bay Rays, who are fourth in the AL East entering Monday’s action.
Tampa Bay has the fourth-worst run differential in the American League at minus-62, and it has struggled at home, going four games under .500 at Tropicana Field.
Does that give Seattle a chance to pull off a road win?
Oddsmakers have set this matchup as a pick’em, as Seattle’s Bryan Woo makes his eighth appearance of the season against Rays youngster Taj Bradley.
Here’s a look at the odds, starting pitchers, and my best bet for this American League clash on Monday night.
Mariners vs. Rays Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Mariners -1.5 (+154)
- Rays +1.5 (-185)
Moneyline
- Mariners: -112
- Rays: -108
Total
- 7.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Mariners vs. Rays Probable Pitchers
- Seattle: Bryan Woo (3-1, 1.67 ERA)
- Tampa Bay: Taj Bradley (2-4, 4.06 ERA)
Mariners vs. Rays How to Watch
- Date: Monday, June 24
- Time: 6:50 p.m. EST
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- How to watch (TV): Bally Sports Sun, Root Sports Northwest
- Mariners record: 45-35
- Rays record: 38-40
Mariners vs. Rays Key Players to Watch
Seattle Mariners
Julio Rodriguez: Seattle’s offense hasn’t been great in 2024, but young center fielder Julio Rodriguez is always a reason to watch this Mariners team. The 23-year-old is hitting .260 with seven homers, 29 runs batted in, and 16 stolen bases this season.
Tampa Bay Rays
Isaac Paredes: There haven’t been a ton of bright spots in the Tampa Bay offense, but Paredes has been one of them, hitting .280 with 11 homers and 39 runs batted in so far this season. Tampa Bay only has two players with 10 or more homers this season (Paredes and Randy Arozarena).
Mariners vs. Rays Prediction and Pick
I love the Mariners to win this game on the road, and Woo is a huge reason why.
The righty has not allowed more than three runs in a single start this season, posting a 1.67 ERA and 2.83 Fielding Independent Pitching.
I think that gives him a huge edge over Tampa Bay starter Taj Bradley, who comes into this start with a 4.06 ERA in eight outings. The Rays are 4-4 this season when Bradley is on the mound.
Meanwhile, Seattle has won six of the seven games that Woo has pitched in, and it has overall been a much better team than Tampa Bay this season. The Mariners nearly have as many road wins as the Rays have home wins in 2024.
Offensively, both of these teams rank in the bottom 10 in the league in OPS, so pitching is where to focus. With Woo on the mound and the Mariners posting a solid 3.71 bullpen ERA this season, I’ll gladly trust the better starter on Monday night.
Pick: Mariners Moneyline (-112)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.