Mariners vs. Reds Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 15
The Cincinnati Reds and Seattle Mariners are set to face-off in an interleague mid-week series. The winner of tonight's series-opener will get above .500 with both teams sitting at 8-8 on the year.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet tonight's game, including my best bets.
Mariners vs. Reds Odds, Spread, and Total
Run Line
- Mariners -1.5 (+142)
- Reds +1.5 (-170)
Moneyline
- Mariners -112
- Reds -108
Total
- 8.5 (Over -120/Under +100)
Mariners vs. Reds How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, April 15
- Game Time: 6:40 PM EST
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- How to Watch (TV): ROOTNW, FanDuel Sports Ohio
- Mariners Record: 8-8
- Reds Record: 8-8
Mariners vs. Reds Probable Pitchers
- Seattle: Luis Castillo, RHP - (1-1, 2.12 ERA)
- Cincinnati: Nick Lodolo, LHP - (2-1, 0.96 ERA)
Mariners vs. Reds Best Prop Bet
- Randy Arozarena OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+130) via DraftKings
Nick Lodolo, who is a lefty, gets the start for the Cincinnati Reds tonight. I'm going to target a batter for the Mariners who has had a ton of success against lefties throughout his career. Randy Arozarena's career batting average improves from .241 against righties to .280 against lefties. Let's back him to reach at least two bases tonight.
Mariners vs. Reds Prediction and Pick
I'm shocked we have a total of 8.5 in this game. We have a great pitching matchup between Luis Castillo (2.12 ERA) and Nick Lodolo (0.96) ERA, two arms who have got off to an extremely start to the season.
On top of that, it's not like either offense has been good through the first three weeks. The Mariners rank 22nd in OPS while the Reds rank 27th. The Reds have also been batting just .200 on the season, one of the worst marks in the Majors.
Let's bet on a pitchers duel tonight.
Pick: UNDER 8.5 (+100) via DraftKings
