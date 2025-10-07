Mariners vs. Tigers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for ALDS Game 3
The Detroit Tigers had a chance to take home a 2-0 series lead with Tarik Skubal on the hill, but the Seattle Mariners came away with a 3-2 win of their own in Game 2.
The series now shifts to Detroit, which might be bad news for Seattle given its 39-42 road record this season.
Who will take a 2-1 series lead on Tuesday?
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Mariners vs. Tigers on Tuesday afternoon.
Mariners vs. Tigers Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Mariners -1.5 (+129)
- Tigers +1.5 (-158)
Moneyline
- Mariners -132
- Tigers +108
Total
- 7.5 (Over -101/Under -121)
Mariners vs. Tigers Probable Pitchers
- Mariners: Logan Gilbert (6-6, 3.44 ERA)
- Tigers: Jack Flaherty (8-15, 4.64 ERA)
Mariners vs. Tigers How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, October 7
- Time: 4:08 p.m. ET
- Venue: Comerica Park
- How to Watch (TV): FS1
- Mariners record: 90-72 (1-1)
- Tigers record: 87-75 (3-2)
Mariners vs. Tigers Best MLB Prop Bets
Tigers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Riley Greene OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI (+102)
Riley Greene broke out in a big way for the Tigers this season. After putting up 35 home runs and 111 RBI in his previous two seasons (236 games), he had 36 HR with 111 RBI in 157 games this season, helping Detroit to the playoffs.
Greene started the postseason hot with a double and run scored in the first two games, and two singles in the next two games, but went 0 for 4 on Sunday night in Seattle. However, the Mariners now have a pitcher on the mound in Game 2 who Greene will love to see.
The outfielder is 5 for 12 in his career against Logan Gilbert, with one of those hits being a double earlier this season.
Greene bats in the middle of the order for the Tigers and I’ll take this at even money for him to keep swinging a hot bat.
Mariners vs. Tigers Prediction and Pick
Jack Flaherty doesn’t inspire much confidence when he’s on the mound. The Tigers went 9-22 in his 31 regular-season starts, and only took the lead in his Wild Card start after he was out of the game.
Flaherty made one start against the Mariners this season, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks in five innings back in July.
Perhaps more importantly, Flaherty isn’t one to give the Tigers length either. He pitched five innings or fewer in 17 of 31 starts this season, and hasn’t pitched into the sixth inning since August. That’s key because the Tigers’ bullpen had an ERA of 4.05 in the regular season.
Gilbert allowed five runs (three earned) in 10.1 innings across his two starts against Detroit this season, racking up a total of 19 strikeouts.
Seattle has a deep lineup and its bound to wake up sometime. Flaherty might just be the alarm the Mariners’ bats need.
Pick: Mariners Moneyline (-132)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.