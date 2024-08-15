Mariners vs. Tigers Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Thursday, Aug. 15 (Can Seattle Avoid Sweep?)
The Seattle Mariners could be in trouble when it comes to making the playoffs in the American League.
With the Houston Astros on an eight-game winning streak, Seattle has fallen 2.5 games behind them in the AL West, and it is now staring down a potential sweep at the hands of the Detroit Tigers on Thursday.
The Tigers are five games under .500 and in fourth in the AL Central, but they’ve won three games in a row, outscoring the Mariners 18-3 over the first two games of this series.
Let’s dive into the odds, probable pitchers and my prediction for Thursday’s matinee matchup.
Mariners vs. Tigers Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Mariners -1.5 (+105)
- Tigers +1.5 (-125)
Moneyline
- Mariners: -148
- Tigers: +124
Total
- 8 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Mariners vs. Tigers Probable Pitchers
- Seattle: Bryce Miller (9-7, 3.46 ERA)
- Detroit: Alex Faedo (5-3, 3.62 ERA)
Mariners vs. Tigers How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Aug. 15
- Time: 1:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Comerica Park
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Detroit, Root Sports Northwest
- Mariners record: 63-58
- Tigers record: 58-63
Mariners vs. Tigers Key Players to Watch
Seattle Mariners
Bryce Miller: Miller has been great for the Mariners all season long, leading them to a 14-9 record in his 23 outings while posting a 3.46 ERA. He’s allowed three or fewer runs in 17 of his 23 starts, a good sign for a Mariners team that has struggled mightily to provide run support in 2024.
Detroit Tigers
Kerry Carpenter: With Riley Greene and Wencel Perez on the shelf, Carpenter has been called upon to play a bigger role and is thriving for the Tigers. The 26-year-old is hitting .292 with 11 homers and 34 runs batted in through just 52 games in 2024.
Mariners vs. Tigers Prediction and Pick
Tonight, the Mariners are looking to avoid a sweep at the hand of the Tigers, who are rolling with a bullpen game with Alex Faedo as the opener.
Detroit has a respectable bullpen ERA of 4.10 this season, but I'm back Seattle on the road in this one.
These are two of the worst offenses in the league, but I trust Seattle’s starter Bryce Miller a little more than the Detroit bullpen.
The Mariners are 14-9 in Miller’s outings, including an impressive 5-1 mark since the start of July. Miller has posted a 2.29 over his last six starts, and the Tigers (24th in OPS) aren’t likely to hang a crooked number like they did on Tuesday with 15 runs.
Seattle is worthy of a bet as a road favorite today.
Pick: Mariners Moneyline (-155)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.