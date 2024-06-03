Markéta Vondroušová vs. Iga Świątek Prediction, Odds and Pick for French Open Quarterfinal
The world No. 1 player Iga Świątek has normalized after a close call in the second round, is now on pace to make it three French Open titles in four years.
In Świątek's way is No. 6 Marketa Vondroušová, who isn't known for her clay court talent, but has taken advantage of an easy draw to make it into the quarterfinals at Roland-Garros. However, oddsmakers aren't giving her much of a chance against the No. 1 player in the world.
Here's how I'm looking to bet this one:
Markéta Vondroušová vs. Iga Świątek Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Vondroušová : +6.5 (-118)
- Świątek: -6.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Vondroušová: +760
- Świątek: -1400
Total: 18.5 (Over -104/Under -128)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Markéta Vondroušová vs. Iga Świątek Prediction and Pick
Vondroušová has enjoyed an easy path to the quarterfinal after a poor clay swing.
The world No. 6 player isn’t known for her clay court prowess and only won six of 10 matches in the run-up to the French Open. However, she hasn’t had to face a top 90 player thus far and is into the quarters, but she faces the toughest possible test in the No. 1 player in the world in Świątek.
Świątek has enjoyed plenty of success against Vondroušová, 3-0 all-time in official matches, including a 6-1, 6-2 win in the first round of the 2020 French Open.
After facing a match point in the second round against Naomi Osaka, Świątek has dropped six games across the last two matches and is back to her dominant form.
In this clay swing, Świątek is a blistering 18-1, and has dropped only three sets in those 18 wins.
When she wins, it’s typically in blowout fashion, so I’m counting on the odds on favorite to win with ease again.
PICK: UNDER 18.5 Games (-128)
