Marlins vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds for April 30 (Trust Dodgers to Cover as Favorites)
Los Angeles Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin has not pitched in a Major League Baseball game since 2023, but he’s set to make his 2025 season debut on Wednesday afternoon against the Miami Marlins.
After winning 7-6 in extra innings against the Marlins in Game 1 of this series, the Dodgers put up a whopping 15 runs in a 15-2 win on Tuesday night. Now, they’re aiming for the sweep – and to stay in first place in the NL West – on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the Marlins have dropped four games in a row, and they have the struggling Cal Quantrill (7.83 ERA) on the mound in this one.
That’s led to oddsmakers setting the Dodgers as massive favorites on the run line and moneyline at home.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for Wednesday’s afternoon clash.
Marlins vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Marlins +1.5 (+130)
- Dodgers -1.5 (-155)
Moneyline
- Marlins: +260
- Dodgers: -325
Total
- 9.5 (Over -118/Under -102)
Marlins vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
- Miami: Cal Quantrill (2-2, 7.83 ERA)
- Los Angeles: Tony Gonsolin (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Marlins vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, April 30
- Time: 3:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): MLB Network
- Marlins record: 12-17
- Dodgers record: 20-10
Marlins vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets
Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Freddie Freeman OVER 1.5 Total Bases (-110)
It’s hard to find a better matchup on Wednesday than this one for Dodgers star Freddie Freeman.
Quantrill has been awful in 2025, allowing 32 hits and nine walks in just 23.0 innings of work. On top of that, he’s allowed at least three runs in four of his five starts.
Freeman has dominated Quantrill in his career, going 8-for-15 with two doubles, a triple, and three walks. He’s hitting .533 with a 1.411 OPS against the Marlins righty.
I’d be shocked if Freeman didn't reach base in this matchup.
Marlins vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
It’s a little tough to handicap this matchup since Gonsolin is making his season debut after a long layoff, but I like the Dodgers to pull out the win on Wednesday afternoon.
Los Angeles has won four games in a row, improving to 10-7 on the run line at home in the process. Not only do the Dodgers have the better offense in this matchup, but Quantrill is impossible to trust from a betting perspective right now.
The Marlins are somehow 3-2 in Quantrill’s five starts, but four of those games have seen the teams combine for 10 or more runs. I don’t see the Marlins getting to the Dodgers’ staff on Wednesday, as even if Gonsolin is limited or struggles, L.A. has a 3.52 bullpen ERA this season.
Plus, the Dodgers are now fourth in MLB in runs scored and third in OPS after a slower start to the season. The Marlins, on the other hand, have slipped into the bottom half in MLB in OPS this season.
If Quantrill gives up three or more runs again, I have a hard time seeing Miami hanging around in this game.
Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (-155 at DraftKings)
