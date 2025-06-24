Marlins vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 24
The Marlins and Giants meet Tuesday, with both clubs coming off encouraging series wins. Miami took two of three from Atlanta, showing resilience in their Game 3 win behind 12 hits and a solid start from Sandy Alcantara. Despite that, it remains last in the NL East and has dropped three of its last five. Cal Quantrill will get the start as he looks to improve on a tough season (3-7, 5.68 ERA).
San Francisco, meanwhile, bounced back from a rough stretch with two wins over Boston, including a comeback victory Sunday led by Heliot Ramos' four-RBI day. The Giants have won three of their last four and sit second in the NL West. Justin Verlander (0-4, 4.45 ERA) is still searching for his first win of 2025 as he takes the bump for San Francisco.
Here’s how I’m playing the betting board for Marlins-Giants in Tuesday’s series opener.
Marlins vs. Giants Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Marlins +1.5 (-137)
- Giants -1.5 (+114)
Moneyline
- Marlins (+154)
- Giants (-184)
Total
- Over 8 (-110)
- Under 8 (-110)
Marlins vs. Giants Probable Pitchers
- Marlins: Cal Quantrill (3-7, 5.68 ERA)
- Giants: Justin Verlander (0-4, 4.45 ERA)
Marlins vs. Giants How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 24, 2025
- Time: 9:45 p.m. ET
- Venue: Oracle Park
- How to Watch (TV): NBCS BA, FDSN Florida
- Marlins Record: 33-46
- Giants Record: 42-36
Marlins vs. Giants Best MLB Prop Bet
- Justin Verlander Under 4.5 Strikeouts (-110 at FanDuel)
Fading Verlander still feels out of sorts, but we can remind ourselves that now, in his twilight years, he’s simply not the same he once was. Verlander’s strikeout rate has dipped to 19.0%, equating to a modest 7.46 K/9, reflecting diminished swing-and-miss effectiveness across the board. He returned last week to fan six, but only pitched into the fifth inning. His durability remains a question mark in any given start. In his last four, he’s averaged just over four strikeouts per outing. Compounding that, he faces a Marlins team that ranks in the bottom third of MLB in strikeout rate against right-handed pitching. With a 5.08 xERA, it's fair to say Verlander can still have a positive outing with other factors playing a role in potential success.
Marlins vs. Giants Prediction and Pick
If the Giants’ strong response to the Red Sox taught us anything over the weekend, it’s that their offense has been pretty productive over the last two weeks (.250/.349/.418 with 15 homers), and they’ve especially hit righties well in the past 10 days with a .775 OPS and 121 wRC+.
Verlander, despite a winless 2025 record, has quietly been solid over his last seven starts (3.32 ERA) while not having allowed more than 3 earned runs in that stretch. This projects to be a solid spot for him to get in the win column as he sports a strong track record against Miami (2-0, 2.63 ERA in four career starts).
Quantrill, who hasn’t completed six innings since April, carries a 4.74 ERA over his last four outings. Plus, Miami is likely leaning again on a vulnerable bullpen and a lighter-hitting lineup (.723 OPS vs. righties in the last 10 days). Take the home favorites to play like it on Tuesday.
Pick: Giants -1.5 (+114 at FanDuel)
