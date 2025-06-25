Marlins vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, June 25
Miami kept Justin Verlander winless in its 4-2 win over the Astros on Tuesday night. He gave up five hits as the Giants were out hit 11-5 by a far inferior team.
The Giants are now heavily favored to respond on Wednesday at Oracle Park with Logan Webb pitching. He has been stellar in 2025 with a 2.49 ERA and 1.11 WHIP, allowing just five earned runs in 28 June innings and showing solid command against a Marlins lineup he’s limited to a .320 average in limited career matchups.
Edward Cabrera enters Wednesday night’s start in strong form, posting a 3.81 ERA on the season and allowing just four earned runs over his last five outings, while also owning a dominant 1.57 career ERA in four starts against the Giants.
Here’s how we’re betting this matchup.
Marlins vs. Giants Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Marlins +1.5 (-118)
- Giants -1.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Marlins (+188)
- Giants (-225)
Total
- Over 7 (-105)
- Under 7 (-115)
Marlins vs. Giants Probable Pitchers
- Marlins: Edward Cabrera (2-2, 3.81 ERA)
- Giants: Logan Webb (7-5, 2.49 ERA)
Marlins vs. Giants How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, June 25, 2025
- Time: 9:45 p.m. ET
- Venue: Oracle Park
- How to Watch (TV): NBCS BA, FDSN Florida
- Marlins Record: 32-45
- Giants Record: 44-35
Marlins vs. Giants Best MLB Prop Bet
- Logan Webb Over 6.5 Strikeouts (+112 at FanDuel)
Webb has taken his game to another level this season, flashing a career-high 10.6 K/9, significantly up from his 7.6 last year. Even more striking, his command-heavy pitch arsenal is working wonders — Statcast shows he ranks in the 90th percentile in both walk and ground ball rates, and he continues to keep hitters off-balance with his sweeper and cutter mix. In June alone, Webb has tallied 28 strikeouts over 26 innings, translating to just over 9.1 per nine innings.
Marlins batters have produced a hard-hit rate near 44% and have a barrel rate in the MLB’s bottom third — conditions that favor strikeouts over contact. Plus, Webb has punched out seven hitters in multiple starts this month, showing he can dominate early and often. With a projected outing between six and seven innings, clearing the 6.5 strikeout line feels realistic given his current form.
Marlins vs. Giants Prediction and Pick
It's quite a low line to limbo, but the pitching metrics align enough. Webb enters with elite underlying numbers: his increased usage of the sweeper this season has propelled him into the 80th percentile or better in chase rate, whiff rate and strikeout rate, per Statcast. He's been especially dominant at Oracle Park, where his ground-ball-heavy arsenal plays up in one of MLB’s most pitcher-friendly environments.
On the other side, Cabrera’s biggest concern is his walk rate, but his five-pitch mix and 96.8 mph average fastball velocity allow him to work out of jams, and the Giants rank just 20th in MLB in wRC+ against right-handed pitching. Meanwhile, Miami’s offense — though swinging it better in June — is still bottom five in runs per game on the road. With both starters generating plenty of whiffs and the game being played in a run-dampening environment, this has all the makings of another low-run contest.
Pick: Under 7 (-105 at FanDuel)
