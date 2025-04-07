Marlins vs. Mets Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, April 7
The Miami Marlins and New York Mets begin a three-game set on Monday, and the Mets are aiming to build on what has been a strong four-game winning streak.
With Sandy Alcantara (paternity leave) out of the rotation at the moment, the Marlins are turning to Valente Bellozo on Monday against Mets ace Kodai Senga.
New York started the season slow, but it is now 6-3 and just a game back of the Philadelphia Phillies for first place in the NL East.
Here’s how I’m betting on this matchup between two division rivals, including a pick in the prop market.
Marlins vs. Mets Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Marlins +1.5 (+110)
- Mets -1.5 (-130)
Moneyline
- Marlins: +230
- Mets: -285
Total
- 7 (Over -122/Under +102)
Marlins vs. Mets Probable Pitchers
- Miami: Valente Bellozo (0-0, 2.08 ERA)
- New York: Kodai Senga (0-1, 3.60 ERA)
Marlins vs. Mets How to Watch
- Date: Monday, April 7
- Time: 7:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Citi Field
- How to Watch (TV): SNY, FanDuel Sports Network
- Marlins record: 5-4
- Mets record: 6-3
Marlins vs. Mets Best MLB Prop Bets
Mets Best MLB Prop Bet
- Pete Alonso OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+100)
Alonso has faced Bellozo three times in his career, picking up one hit, and the Mets slugger has been red hot as of late, picking up at least two total bases in four of his last six games, hitting three homers over that stretch.
In his career, Alonso has mashed against Miami, hitting .232 with 81 hits, 29 home runs, 63 RBIs, and 51 runs scored in 93 games.
I don’t mind getting him at even money to pick up two hits – or smack a double – on Monday night.
Marlins vs. Mets Prediction and Pick
These teams already played a three-game set earlier this season, with the Mets winning two of those games.
In addition to that, every game finished with at least six combined runs, and two of them soared past this total of seven.
Even though Senga is New York’s ace, the righty still gave up four runs (two earned) in a loss to Miami (4-2) during that series.
With Bellozo on the mound for the Marlins, I think we could be in line for a high-scoring game. The righty allowed 15 homers in 13 starts last season, and despite having a sub-4.00 ERA, he had a FIP of 5.73.
New York has won four in a row, and it’s only a matter of time before this loaded offense starts to hit consistently. Seven runs is a little too low for my liking on Monday.
Pick: OVER 7 (-122 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
