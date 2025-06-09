Marlins vs. Pirates Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, June 9
A pair of last-place National League clubs come together for some unsavory baseball on Monday.
The Marlins are 16 ½ games behind in the NL East and just dropped five of their last six games, including a sweep to the historically horrendous Rockies.
Pittsburgh has struggled with run support when it gets the starting pitching needed to prevail. It’s 14 ½ games back in the NL Central, but gained some ground back after a surprising sweep of the Phillies over the weekend.
Second-year pitcher Eury Perez will make his season debut on Monday after missing 2024 to Tommy John surgery. He’ll face Pirates rookie Mike Burrows, who posted his best major league performance in his last, posting six strikeouts and 0 earned runs to the Astros for the win.
Let’s see how these two stack up on the betting lines Monday.
Marlins vs. Pirates Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Marlins -1.5 (+168)
- Pirates +1.5 (-205)
Moneyline
- Marlins (+100)
- Pirates (-118)
Total
- Over 8.5 (+100)
- Under 8.5 (-122)
Marlins vs. Pirates Probable Pitchers
- Marlins: Eury Perez (0.00, 0.00 ERA)
- Pirates: Mike Burrows (1-1, 5.27 ERA)
Marlins vs. Pirates How to Watch
- Date: Monday, June 9, 2025
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: PNC Park
- How to Watch (TV): FDSN Florida, SportsNet-PIT
- Marlins Record: 24-39
- Pirates Record: 26-40
Marlins vs. Pirates Best MLB Prop Bet
- Mike Burrows Under 3.5 Strikeouts (+120 at FanDuel)
FanDuel makes you pay a premium on player props, and that’s what Burrows’ price on the Over reflects. While this line is low and tempting, I’m still fading Burrows to take the value. He had his season-high in his three starts last week against an aggressive Astros lineup, and yes, the Marlins are a shallow bunch, but their plate discipline numbers give me enough to chew on. The Marlins have struck out the ninth-fewest times while swinging at the seventh-highest rate this season. Burrows still needs to show more before we can trust him to dismiss batters consistently, as he is only striking out 7.24 hitters per nine innings so far.
Marlins vs. Pirates Prediction and Pick
Give me even money on two teams with inexperienced pitchers and weaker bullpens any day of the week that ends in “Y.” Both Pittsburgh and Miami bring in bullpens that own ERAs north of 4.20. Neither offense ranks well in weighted runs created plus this season or within the last couple of weeks, sitting in the bottom third of the league per FanGraphs, but PNC Park is a hitter-friendly venue — ranking in the top-five parks for hard hit balls over the last three seasons.
Given that the Pirates haven’t scored more than five runs in their last 10 games and the Marlins have only scored more than four runs twice in their last 10, I realize the risk. But both offenses have several players who can hit with enough power to post a wacky score now and then.
Pick: Over 8.5 (+100 at FanDuel)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
If you’re located in AZ, CO, KS, NC, or TN, you can bet $5 and get a $200 bonus regardless of the outcome of your initial wager.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.