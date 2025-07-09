Marlins vs. Reds Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 9
The Cincinnati Reds have dropped four straight games, including two to the Miami Marlins, resulting in them falling to .500 on the season.
They'll be desperate to snap that losing streak tonight as they try their best to get back in the playoff hunt in the National League.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's matchup.
Marlins vs. Reds Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Marlins +1.5 (-172)
- Reds -1.5 (+141)
Moneyline
- Marlins +118
- Reds -144
Total
- Over 8.5 (-123)
- Under 8.5 (+101)
Marlins vs. Reds Probable Pitchers
- Miami: Sandy Alcantara, RHP (4-8, 7.01 ERA)
- Cincinnati: Andrew Abbott, LHP (7-1, 2.15 ERA)
Marlins vs. Reds How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, July 9
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, FanDuel Sports Network Florida
- Marlins Record: 42-48
- Reds Record: 46-46
Marlins vs. Reds Best MLB Prop Bet
- Sandy Alcantara OVER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-135) via DraftKings
Sandy Alcantara has been horrific this season, sporting an ERA of 7.01 along with a WHIP of 1.442. He has also allowed 3+ earned runs in three straight starts. He has faced the Reds once already this season, giving up three earned runs in 6.0 innings pitched back on April 23.
Marlins vs. Reds Prediction and Pick
Based on the starting pitcher matchup, the Reds are the obvious play in this game. Sandy Alcantara (7.01 ERA) is set to take on one of the best pitchers in baseball this season in Andrew Abbott, who not only has a 2.15 ERA but a 7-1 record.
Even if Alcantara can survive his start, the Reds are going to have a chance to put up some late runs as the Marlins' bullpen ranks 21st in the Majors in ERA at 4.13.
I'll back Cincinnati to snap their losing streak tonight.
Pick: Reds -144 via DraftKings
