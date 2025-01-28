Marquette vs. Butler Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Jan. 28
Marquette will look to build on its already strong NCAA Tournament resume at the hands of a struggling Big East foe in Butler.
The Golden Eagles have been one of the most complete teams in college basketball, flirting with the statistics that show a National Championship contender. With a fast tempo, can the team run Butler off its own home floor?
Here’s our betting preview.
Marquette vs. Butler Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Marquette: -6.5 (-114)
- Butler: +6.5 (-106)
Moneyline
- Marquette: -285
- Butler: +230
Total: 147.5 (Over -106/Under -114)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Marquette vs. Butler How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, January 28th
- Game Time: 8:30 PM EST
- Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): Fox Sports 1
- Marquette Record: 17-3
- Butler Record: 9-11
Marquette vs. Butler Key Players to Watch
Marquette
Kam Jones: Jones is a leading candidate to be a first-team All-American this season behind his 19 points per game to go with nearly five rebounds and over six assists on about 50% shooting this season. In the first meeting, Jones poured in 23 points with seven rebounds and five assists.
Butler
Jahmyle Telford: Butler was competitive in the first meeting against Marquette, due in large part to the fine play of Telfort. He tied for a team-high 16 points in that one while making five of his eight field goals with 10 rebounds and four assists, one of his best games of the season.
Marquette vs. Butler Prediction and Pick
Butler was able to keep up against Marquette in the first meeting, leading at halftime even before eventually losing by 10.
However, the Golden Eagles are a fairly poor matchup for the Bulldogs, who struggle to defend teams in transition and against the pick-and-roll, which Jones and the Golden Eagles have unpacked the opposition with all season.
Butler’s defense has struggled at slowing teams down from getting inside, and I expect Marquette to have plenty of easy possessions on offense against Butler’s shaky defense.
On the other side of the floor, Butler may handle Marquette’s aggressive ball pressure well, but the team will struggle to keep up with the Golden Eagles' ability to defend the perimeter. Shaka Smart’s team is eager to force turnovers but doesn’t over-commit, forcing teams to shoot over its compact defense that is 256th in opponent three-point rate.
Butler has proven to be a solid three-point shooting team this season, but is far more reliant on getting to the free throw line, ranking 13th in the nation in free throw rate. However, the Golden Eagles are top 100 in limiting opponents’ trips to the charity stripe.
Even on the road, I like Marquette to win with relative ease and cover the spread.
PICK: Marquette -6.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.