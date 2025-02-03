Marquette vs. St. John's Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Feb. 4
Marquette is off a loss at home to UConn in one of the most chaotic games of the Big East season, and now hit the road to face St. John’s, who is also off a crazy finish on Saturday with a last-second win against Providence.
The two teams will compete in a battle of two of the Big East’s heavyweights this season in what should be an up-tempo and defensive-minded affair.
Who has the edge on Tuesday in this Big East showdown? Let’s get you set with everything to bet on this one.
Marquette vs. St. John’s Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Marquette: +2.5 (-102)
- St. John’s: -2.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Marquette: +128
- St. John’s: -154
Total: 144.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Marquette vs. St. John’s How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, February 4th
- Game Time: 6:30 PM EST
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to Watch (TV): Fox Sports 1
- Marquette Record: 18-4
- St. John’s Record: 19-3
Marquette vs. St. John’s Key Players to Watch
Marquette
Kam Jones: Jones had a team-high 22 points against UConn as he continues to play at an All-American level for the Golden Eagles this season, but the team shot 54% from the free throw line in the close loss. Jones has been excellent this season but will have his hands full with the elite defense of St. John’s on Tuesday.
St. John’s
RJ Luis: Luis had 19 points and eight rebounds in the team’s thrilling win against Providence, another stellar effort from the junior forward. The former UMass player, Luis has averaged nearly 18 points per game and seven rebounds as he continues to provide offensive output for a St. John’s team that has struggled at times to give him support.
Marquette vs. St. John’s Prediction and Pick
These are the two best defenses in Big East play, per KenPom, but the difference between the two teams on offense makes me side with the road underdog.
Marquette is third in Big East-adjusted offensive efficiency while St. John’s checks in eighth in that same metric.
This matchup may not suit the Red Storm very well as the team has struggled to score efficiently in Big East play, overreliant in dominating the offensive glass and winning the shot volume battle. The team is 10th in Big East effective field goal percentage, but offsets that with the league’s best offensive rebounding rate.
The team’s perimeter shooting is a problem against Marquette, who is 258th in opponent three-point rate, forcing teams to take 41% of their shots from beyond the arc. St. John’s is one of the worst three-point shooting teams in the country, 329th, and is reliant on getting inside, which is what Marquette shuts down the best.
The Red Storm have climbed the Big East standings with its incredible defense, but Marquette has the firepower to generate points at a healthy clip, though. This is the best ball-handling team in the country in terms of turnover percentage, and the team has been able to score both inside and out around Jones.
While this game may pit two elite defenses, it's Marquette’s ability to score around Jones that makes me confident they can keep this game to one score and shake off a stunning loss to UConn on Saturday.
PICK: Marquette +2.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
