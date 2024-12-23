Marshall vs. Army Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Independence Bowl
Two conference champions meet in the Independence Bowl on December 28th.
Army narrowly missed out on the College Football Playoff, and will look to cap an amazing season by beating Sun Belt Champion Marshall as a big favorite now that the team has had a mass exodus both on the coaching staff and the roster.
The Black Knights are the biggest favorite of bowl season, can it make good on it for sports bettors?
Let’s break it down in our Independence Bowl preview!
Marshall vs. Army Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Marshall: +14.5 (-105)
- Army: -14.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Marshall: +450
- Army: -630
Total: 48.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Marshall vs. Army How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, December 28th
- Game Time: 9:15 PM EST
- Venue: Independence Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Marshall Record: 10-3
- Army Record: 11-1
Marshall vs. Army Key Players to Watch
Marshall
Jordan Houston: With the top three quarterbacks on the depth chart in the transfer portal as well as leading rusher A.J. Turner, Houston is the team’s most impactful player. After rushing for 592 yards on 111 carries, Houston will certainly see an uptick in volume in the Independence Bowl.
Army
Bryson Daily: Daily will surely get down-ballot Heisman Trophy votes after helping revitalize Army this season. The quarterback of the Black Knights ran for 1,480 yards and added 877 through the air with 37 total touchdowns and only one interception.
Marshall vs. Army Prediction and Pick
The market has quickly moved towards Army, and rightfully so given the opt outs on the Marshall side, which includes its top three quarterbacks and starting running back. In the wake of head coach Chalres Huff leaving for Southern Miss on the heels of a Sun Belt Championship, Marshall has been left with a patchwork unit.
It will not be easy sledding for the Thundering Herd in its bowl game against Army, who have been one of the most potent offenses in the country and backed it up with an AAC Championship Game win against an elite Tulane team.
The Black Knights triple option offense has given opposing defense fits, ranking eighth in EPA/Play and averaging nearly six yards per carry with Daily as the engineer of the unit.
Meanwhile, with the question marks on the Marshall side, including both starting linebackers Jaden Yates and Landyn Watson, in addition to others, I struggle to see the Thundering Herd keeping up in this one.
I can only lay it with the Black Knights in the Independence Bowl.
PICK: Army -14.5
