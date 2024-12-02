Marshall vs. Louisiana Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Sun Belt Conference Championship Game
Marshall has clinched its spot in the Sun Belt Championship Game after a thrilling win at James Madison in double overtime.
The Thundering Herd will look to pull another upset on Saturday against Louisiana in the Sun Belt Championship Game, who has been the class of the conference throughout league play. The Ragin’ Cajun have transitioned to its backup quarterback Chandler Fields due to injury and haven’t missed a beat, winning each game with Fields under center by double digits.
However, Marshall has won six straight and has a potent rush offense that will look to test a shaky Louisiana defense.
Marshall vs. Louisiana Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Marshall: +4.5 (-105)
- Louisiana: -4.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Marshall: +164
- Louisiana: -200
Total: 56.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Marshall vs. Louisiana How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, December 7
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Cajun Field
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Marshall Record: 9-3
- Louisiana Record: 10-2
Marshall vs. Louisiana Key Players to Watch
Marshall
Braylon Braxton: Braxton is the Marshall leading passer (1,348 yards) and rusher (578 yards), which is impactful against a poor Louisiana rush defense. Braxton has split time with Stone Earle at times this season, but Braxton has been dynamic enough to secure the job through the team’s heater in Sun Belt play.
Louisiana
Chandler Fields: Fields stepped in for the injured Ben Wooldridge and the veteran backup has kept this offense on point. On the season, he is completing 75% of his passes with seven total touchdowns and one interception.
Marshall vs. Louisiana Prediction and Pick
Louisiana’s offense has been a buzzsaw all season, but the defense continues to be a potential fatal flaw to the team’s hopes of winning a Sun Belt title.
The Ragin’ Cajuns are among the worst rush defenses in the country, ranking 133rd in success rate and EPA/Play, which can lead to a big outing from Braxton, who has been incredibly tough to contain in Sun Belt play. The junior transfer has run the ball at least eight times in eight straight games with a handful of games that have featured north of 70 yards on the ground.
With the threat of Braxton’s legs, that can open up downfield chances for the Thundering Herd offense that ranks top 40 in explosive pass rate.
Louisiana’s offense also rates as one of the best in the country, and the drop-off from Wooldridge to Fields doesn’t appear to be all that much.
The Ragin’ Cajuns are top 10 in the country in points per drive behind a veteran offense line and an efficient ground game that averages more than five yards per carry.
Marshall bolsters a sturdy secondary that ranks third in coverage grading, per Pro Football Focus, but has been prone to giving up big plays with an aggressive defensive line leaving the group out-manned in the secondary. If the pass rush doesn’t get home, Fields may have time to pick apart the Thundering Herd down the field.
Overall, I do side with the underdog, who also bolsters a significant edge in tackling, ranking 21st in PFF’s grading system while Louisiana is 102nd. In a game that should feature plenty of big plays, I like Marshall to hang within the number.
PICK: Marshall +4.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
