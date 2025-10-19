Is Marvin Harrison Jr. Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Packers vs. Cardinals)
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was originally listed as questionable for Week 7 against the Green Bay Packers with a concussion, but he has since been removed from the team's injury report.
Harrison reportedly cleared concussion protocol and is set to play on Sunday, a major boost for the Arizona offense.
Unfortunately, the Cardinals have slipped to 7-point underdogs in Week 7 against Green Bay due to Kyler Murray's foot injury. After being listed as questionable for this game, Murray reportedly won't play, as the Cardinals are planning to start veteran Jacoby Brissett for the second week in a row.
Harrison played just 17 snaps with Brissett in Week 6, but he did catch both of his targets for 32 yards.
Here's a look at how to bet on the second-year wideout in the prop market on Sunday.
Best Marvin Harrison Jr. Prop Bet for Week 7 vs. Packers
Marvin Harrison Jr. OVER 3.5 Receptions (-137)
Even with Brissett under center, I like this bet for Harrison against a Green Bay defense that is just 15th in the NFL in EPA/Pass in the 2025 season.
Harrison played just 23.3 percent of the team's snaps in Week 6, yet he caught two balls before exiting. This season, he has at least four receptions in three games and has been targeted 34 times.
He should see a pretty major workload on Sunday, especially if the Cardinals fall behind and are forced to throw the ball to catch up.
Getting any No. 1 receiver at just 3.5 receptions is a steal, especially since Harrison showed a solid rapport with Brissett in Week 6.
