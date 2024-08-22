Massive Bet on Miami to Win National Championship Hits the Counter
Miami has made waves in the new transfer portal structure where NIL reigns supreme, putting the money together to build a formidable roster that has its sights on contending in the expanded College Football Playoff under head coach Mario Cristobal.
With Washington State transfer Cam Ward at quarterback, as well as running back Damien Martinez from Oregon State to complement an elite defensive line, the Hurricanes have an elite roster that can mirror some of the best teams in the nation. The upside is tantalizing, and bettors are taking note.
A bettor at DraftKings Sportsbook is betting BIG on Miami in the first year of the expanded CFP structure, as noted below.
This $5,000 wager would net this bettor $275,000 if the Hurricanes win the National Championship.
Miami may be favored in every single game this season, which starts in Week 1 at Florida as small chalk, and includes its toughest games at home against Virginia Tech and Florida State with its hardest road game at Louisville.
In the transfer portal era, there is a lot of turnover with rosters year over year, and there are mixed reviews on if the new pieces will come together. With that being said, there is no denying that the Hurricanes have built a talented roster that has the ceiling to outperform this longshot price tag that translates to a 1.79% implied probability.
Here’s the updated National Championship Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.
2024 National Championship Odds
- Georgia: +300
- Ohio State: +380
- Oregon: +750
- Texas: +850
- Alabama: +1200
- Ole Miss: +1400
- LSU: +2000
- Notre Dame: +2200
- Penn State: +2200
- Florida State: +2800
- Michigan: +3500
- Tennessee: +3500
- Missouri: +4000
- Texas A&M: +4500
- Clemson: +4500
- Utah: +5500
- Miami (Florida): +5500
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.