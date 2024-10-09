Massive World Series Odds Shifts Leave Padres as New Betting Favorites
After a couple of exciting wins by the Padres and Mets on Tuesday, there’s been some major upheaval in the World Series odds.
The Padres, now up 2-1 in their best-of-five NLDS series against the Dodgers, are the new betting favorites to win the World Series with +270 odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. They opened the season at +1800 and were +500 after tying the series 1-1 on Sunday.
The Mets, who took a 2-1 series lead over the Phillies in the NLDS yesterday, also shot up the World Series odds list and now stand at +550. They were +1000 on Monday and opened the season at +2500.
The Yankees, who were the betting favorites heading into the Division Series at +280, are now second with +320 odds. They’re tied 1-1 with the Royals in the ALDS.
The Dodgers have seen their odds fall the farthest, moving from +310 heading into the division series to +900 currently. They’re behind the Phillies (+750). They face a must-win game against the Padres tonight.
Despite taking home-field advantage from the Yankees, the Royals have the lowest odds at +1100. Game 3 of that series is tonight.
The Guardians (+950) and Tigers (+1000) round out the odds. They’re tied 1-1 in their series.
The Padres and Mets can eliminate the Dodgers and Phillies, respectively, today at home. The Padres are -146 on the moneyline at FanDuel to beat the Dodgers. The Mets and Phillies are a pick ‘em, with both teams holding -108 odds.
The Yankees are a slight favorite to win Game 3, with -116 odds versus -102 for the Royals. The Guardians and Tigers are a virtual pick ‘em, with -110 and -106 odds to win Game 3, respectively.
Here are the complete World Series odds heading into today’s slate.
MLB World Series Odds
San Diego Padres +270
New York Yankees +320
New York Mets +550
Philadelphia Phillies +750
Los Angeles Dodgers +900
Cleveland Guardians +950
Detroit Tigers +1000
Kansas City Royals +1100
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
