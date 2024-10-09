SI

Massive World Series Odds Shifts Leave Padres as New Betting Favorites

First time this season San Diego is on top of odds.

Brian Giuffra

San Diego Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr.
San Diego Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. / Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

After a couple of exciting wins by the Padres and Mets on Tuesday, there’s been some major upheaval in the World Series odds. 

The Padres, now up 2-1 in their best-of-five NLDS series against the Dodgers, are the new betting favorites to win the World Series with +270 odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. They opened the season at +1800 and were +500 after tying the series 1-1 on Sunday. 

The Mets, who took a 2-1 series lead over the Phillies in the NLDS yesterday, also shot up the World Series odds list and now stand at +550. They were +1000 on Monday and opened the season at +2500. 

The Yankees, who were the betting favorites heading into the Division Series at +280, are now second with +320 odds. They’re tied 1-1 with the Royals in the ALDS. 

The Dodgers have seen their odds fall the farthest, moving from +310 heading into the division series to +900 currently. They’re behind the Phillies (+750). They face a must-win game against the Padres tonight. 

Despite taking home-field advantage from the Yankees, the Royals have the lowest odds at +1100. Game 3 of that series is tonight. 

The Guardians (+950) and Tigers (+1000) round out the odds. They’re tied 1-1 in their series. 

The Padres and Mets can eliminate the Dodgers and Phillies, respectively, today at home. The Padres are -146 on the moneyline at FanDuel to beat the Dodgers. The Mets and Phillies are a pick ‘em, with both teams holding -108 odds. 

The Yankees are a slight favorite to win Game 3, with -116 odds versus -102 for the Royals. The Guardians and Tigers are a virtual pick ‘em, with -110 and -106 odds to win Game 3, respectively. 

Here are the complete World Series odds heading into today’s slate. 

MLB World Series Odds

San Diego Padres +270
New York Yankees +320
New York Mets +550
Philadelphia Phillies +750
Los Angeles Dodgers +900
Cleveland Guardians +950
Detroit Tigers +1000
Kansas City Royals +1100

